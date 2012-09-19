Today's guest is Mary Ann Prior, the Executive Director of City Arts Center in Oklahoma City and the new Marfa Contemporary.

Marfa Contemporary will celebrate its grand opening and inaugural exhibition with a public reception from 6pm-10pm on Saturday, October 6 at 100 E. San Antonio St.

The inaugural exhibit is called “Pilgrimage Marfa,” which features 67 images by photographers Phil Bebbington, Allison V. Smith and Judith Turner. These artists have each photographed Marfa and surrounding areas at various times over the last 30 years.