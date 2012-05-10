Allison Scott is the COO of Presidio County Health Services, Inc. Their mission is to provide comprehensive primary health care, healthcare maintenance, and chronic disease management that are accessible to all people through an affordable and culturally-sensitive community health center. They run two clinics: Marfa Community Health Clinic, located at 406 S. Summer St, 432.729.1800, and the Presidio County Medical Clinic, located at 501 E. O'Reilly St. in Presidio, 432.229.3030. Both clinics offer a sliding fee scale based on patients income. For more information, visit their website.