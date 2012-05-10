© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Allison Scott

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 10, 2012 at 9:19 AM CDT

Allison Scott is the COO of Presidio County Health Services, Inc. Their mission is to provide comprehensive primary health care, healthcare maintenance, and chronic disease management that are accessible to all people through an affordable and culturally-sensitive community health center. They run two clinics: Marfa Community Health Clinic, located at 406 S. Summer St, 432.729.1800, and the Presidio County Medical Clinic, located at 501 E. O'Reilly St. in Presidio, 432.229.3030. Both clinics offer a sliding fee scale based on patients income. For more information, visit their website.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: