Dion Cook, Greg Beal, and Robert Shapiro

Today screenwriter Dion Cook meets with Nicholl Fellowship's Greg Beal and producer Robert Shapiro to talk about The Reading in Marfa.

This Saturday, April 21st, Ballroom Marfa hosts the 2nd annual presentation of The Reading, a professionally staged screenplay performance that showcases one of the winners of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual Nicholl Fellowship. The Reading will again be directed by Dallas-based veteran actor/director John S. Davies and produced by Carolyn Pfeiffer and Nancy Sanders.

The Reading will spotlight up-and-coming writer Dion Cook and his brilliantly crafted script, Cutter. There will be two performances at Marfa’s Crowley Theater on Saturday, at 2 PM and 8 PM. To RSVP, visit Ballroom’s website.