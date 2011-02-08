© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Bill Morrison

Published February 8, 2011 at 4:22 PM CST
tlk-110210-bill-morrisson

Chinati Artist Bill Morrison

decasia-1-jpeg

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: