Caló: A Borderland Dialect

Caló is the latest addition to Marfa Public Radio's programming. Created by Oscar Rodriguez, who sometimes goes by the name "El Marfa," the series honors the Texas borderlands patois commonly called Caló.
Oscar grew up speaking this language in Ojinaga and Odessa. He remembers the unique dialect filling the barrios and countryside of his childhood in West Texas. Each week on Caló, Oscar will feature words and phrases from Caló then explore their meaning with a personal anecdote.
Oscar was born and raised in Ojinaga, West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. He has lived in and out of Texas since he graduated from Ector High School in Odessa in the late-1970s, including a couple of years in the 1990s when he lived in Marfa and taught at Sul Ross State University. Oscar is also an enrolled member of the Lipan Apache Tribe and an avid researcher of Native history in Texas and New Mexico — specifically in the La Junta region.
He hopes by sharing his knowledge of this colorful language, he can help keep it alive.
-
Órale, today’s episode is about the word alzar. In modern Spanish, it means to raise, put up, elevate. In Caló, it means to put things in order, clean up, reform. Given the context, alzar can be used innocuously to say you’re going to clean your house or feverishly to exhort people to rebel against the established order.
-
This episode is about the word mercar, a verb that means to buy. The modern Spanish word for that is comprar. Mercar is simply the noun — mercado or market — turned into a verb, in the same manner that terms like bond, mortgage, and bankrupt are turned in to verbs in English.
-
Today’s episode is about the term mamón. Sharing the same root word as mammal and mom, it means sucker in Spanish. In Caló, the term describes somebody,…
-
Órale, the word for this episode is hacina. It’s an adverb from old Castilian that means ‘like this.’ The modern Spanish word is así, as in do it así.…
-
The word for this episode of Caló is apear. It’s a verb that means to get down from your high horse. It’s old Castilian for dismount and get a pié — on…
-
Órale, today we’re going to talk about a frequently used word in Caló, ruca. It means a girlfriend you may not intend on marrying. Of course, your…
-
Órale, the word of the day is agüite. It comes from the Spanish word for watered down, aguado. In Caló, it describes a situation where you’re beaten down,…
-
Órale, ranfla is the featured word of this episode. It’s an endearing word for one’s car. Comparable words in English are jalopy and hot rod. It comes…
-
Órale, the term ponerle is the feature of today’s episode. In Spanish it means to add to or put on top of. In Caló it means bet on or prefer something in…
-
The word of the day is cuitcha, an alternative spelling is cuatcha. It means excrement and comes from the Comanche or Numunuu word for poop, cuita. Its…