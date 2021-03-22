© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
calo-image-sketch
Caló: A Borderland Dialect
Hosted by Oscar Rodriguez

Caló is the latest addition to Marfa Public Radio's programming. Created by Oscar Rodriguez, who sometimes goes by the name "El Marfa," the series honors the Texas borderlands patois commonly called Caló.

Oscar Rodriguez

Oscar grew up speaking this language in Ojinaga and Odessa. He remembers the unique dialect filling the barrios and countryside of his childhood in West Texas. Each week on Caló, Oscar will feature words and phrases from Caló then explore their meaning with a personal anecdote.

Oscar was born and raised in Ojinaga, West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. He has lived in and out of Texas since he graduated from Ector High School in Odessa in the late-1970s, including a couple of years in the 1990s when he lived in Marfa and taught at Sul Ross State University. Oscar is also an enrolled member of the Lipan Apache Tribe and an avid researcher of Native history in Texas and New Mexico — specifically in the La Junta region. 

He hopes by sharing his knowledge of this colorful language, he can help keep it alive.

Latest Episodes
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Let me alzar!
    Órale, today’s episode is about the word alzar. In modern Spanish, it means to raise, put up, elevate. In Caló, it means to put things in order, clean up, reform. Given the context, alzar can be used innocuously to say you’re going to clean your house or feverishly to exhort people to rebel against the established order.
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    You can mercar stuff from the machines
    This episode is about the word mercar, a verb that means to buy. The modern Spanish word for that is comprar. Mercar is simply the noun — mercado or market — turned into a verb, in the same manner that terms like bond, mortgage, and bankrupt are turned in to verbs in English.
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: Oh, what a mamón!
    Today’s episode is about the term mamón. Sharing the same root word as mammal and mom, it means sucker in Spanish. In Caló, the term describes somebody,…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: Ahina’s how we are
    Órale, the word for this episode is hacina. It’s an adverb from old Castilian that means ‘like this.’ The modern Spanish word is así, as in do it así.…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: Apeate, esa
    The word for this episode of Caló is apear. It’s a verb that means to get down from your high horse. It’s old Castilian for dismount and get a pié — on…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: That ruca is just using you, vato
    Órale, today we’re going to talk about a frequently used word in Caló, ruca. It means a girlfriend you may not intend on marrying. Of course, your…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: What an agüite
    Órale, the word of the day is agüite. It comes from the Spanish word for watered down, aguado. In Caló, it describes a situation where you’re beaten down,…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: I think it's because they don't like your ranfla, ese
    Órale, ranfla is the featured word of this episode. It’s an endearing word for one’s car. Comparable words in English are jalopy and hot rod. It comes…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: You le pones a los wildlife, and I le pongo a los cats
    Órale, the term ponerle is the feature of today’s episode. In Spanish it means to add to or put on top of. In Caló it means bet on or prefer something in…
  • calo-image-sketch-2
    Caló: Then eat cuitcha
    The word of the day is cuitcha, an alternative spelling is cuatcha. It means excrement and comes from the Comanche or Numunuu word for poop, cuita. Its…
Load More