DJ Aoudaddy smells funky y'all! Perhaps it is from the rootsy reggae he has been digging in for so many years? Funky Beats selector David Harding continues to unearth solid grooves, funky feels, jazzy jams, soulful smashers, dubby delights, and bass-heavy boomers. Mostly leaning on an expanding vinyl collection that stretches through time and space, this show will open your mind to old and new music from around this beautiful world. Tuesday doesn't have to be boring, so if you aren't feeling fresh you should be tuning in every Tuesday night from 8-9 pm Central time.