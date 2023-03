Inter-Dimensional Music is North America's Gnarliest Mix of Heavy Mellow, Kosmische Slop, and Void Contemplation Tactics. Daniel "Cosmic Chambo" Chamberlin has hosted this hour of experimental meditation practice on the airwaves of Marfa Public Radio since 2010. Find annotated setlists and more non-self-improvement guidance in the Void Contemplation Tactics newsletter everywhere online.