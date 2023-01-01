Bárbara Anguiano
Bárbara Anguiano is Morning Edition Host and reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
Starting in April, you’ll hear some new additions to the programming lineup on Marfa Public Radio. One of them is a show called Caló. The show’s host…
With drought conditions drying out the region and tourists coming to the Big Bend for spring break, officials are urging people to keep an eye out for…
The West Texas Food Bank saw a significant increase in demand for food assistance across Permian Basin and Big Bend counties during the pandemic.By…
Big Bend National Park reached a significant milestone this year. The Far West Texas destination surpassed 500,000 visitors in a calendar year — a first…
The rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 has begun, and healthcare providers are arranging clinics and planning for vaccine…
It’s a story of an outlaw, a sheriff and a drug bust. It's also a story that most West Texans probably know. Witnessed: Borderlands is a new true-crime…
Presidio County's vaccination rate has far outpaced most of Texas, and according to the state has been at the top or near the top of counties with the…
The law aims to promote a “patriotic” telling of the state’s history. But some critics, among them historian Brian Franklin at Southern Methodist…
Last May, the Alpine Cowboys were forced to cancel their 2020 season due to COVID-19. But now, the Cowboys are taking Kokernot Field again and fans are…