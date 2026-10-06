A federal judge blocked Big Bend border construction. Here's a recap of last week's court hearing.

Last week, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from building border walls and other barriers across the Big Bend region, as a legal fight continues to play out.

The order halted the administration’s bypassing of federal environmental and cultural resource protection laws that had allowed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to speed up border projects in the region.

It’s a major victory for plaintiffs suing the federal government over the project: the Center for Biological Diversity, a church restoration group and a local river guide.

For the latest on the case, Carlos Morales recently caught up with Marfa Public Radio’s Mary Cantrell, who was in the El Paso courtroom where the ruling was announced Friday.

Listen to their conversation in the player above.

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