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The Army plans to detonate nearly five tons of unstable lead azide tomorrow morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, that is if weather conditions allow. Officials are urging residents in the recommended evacuation zone to leave temporarily, and FEMA has opened a hotline for people who need help. Iowa Public Radio's Tom Barton reports.

TOM BARTON, BYLINE: Lead azide is used to set off munitions. The Army says the material had been stored for decades at the Middletown plant and formed crystals inside the drums sensitive to shock, friction and temperature. The Army says it considered chemical treatment but concluded the drums were too dangerous to open or move. To prevent an accidental detonation, federal officials determined a controlled detonation was the safest option.

Two Iowa environmental groups sued to block the blast. President Donald Trump also entered the fray Monday, telling the Army to wait for court approval and sign-off by Iowa Democrat Governor-elect Rob Sand, who Trump said he would blame if anything went wrong. However, a federal appeals court cleared the way for the blast Monday. So now crews are using sand barriers, walls of water tanks, tarps, screens and foam to limit the spread of lead dust. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle says federal agencies agree a planned blast is the safest option.

ADAM TELLE: We don't want to give the public the feeling that there's absolutely no risk. The public needs to know what risk we understand and take precaution to protect themselves against any risk they perceive. We're going to provide that information to them so they can make that decision.

BARTON: The Army is urging residents in Middletown and in a zone extending about 5 miles southwest of the plant to leave temporarily. FEMA can arrange rides and provide meals, water and hotel lodging through Friday. Officials say they'll call people who relocate when it's clear. The Army advises residents outside the evacuation zone to shelter in place. Maps the Army released this morning showed lead dust could travel southwest across southeast Iowa and settle as far as northeast Missouri. The Army will update the maps as the forecast changes. The EPA will monitor the air during the blast and keep testing afterward. The agency's Tom Croci says residents can request testing.

TOM CROCI: If you want your home sampled, your property sampled, your school sampled, you will get that sample, and the EPA will assist with that sampling.

BARTON: Iowa's Emergency Operations Center is coordinating with federal officials. Residents can find updated maps on the Army's Ammunition Plant website and relocation help at disasterassistance.gov.

For NPR News, I'm Tom Barton in Des Moines. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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