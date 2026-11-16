Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is leading a group of 22 House Democrats who are urging the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General to investigate the nearly $7.5 billion in contracts awarded for border barrier infrastructure in the Big Bend region of West Texas.

In a Monday letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, the group — which includes 10 representatives from Texas — wrote that the contracts need to be investigated due to known political ties between President Donald Trump and selected border wall contractors. They also cited how contracting and procurement laws were among those waived by the DHS Secretary to expedite the project.

“Publicly available information raises serious questions about how these contracts were awarded, whether political relationships played any role in contractor selection, whether the circumvention of normal contracting and oversight safeguards was in the public interest, and whether the enormous expenditures are justified by an operational need,” the letter states.

DHS did not immediately respond to Marfa Public Radio’s request for comment on a potential investigation.

The move comes as Democrats, who will control both chambers of Congress in January, are promising a slew of investigations into the Trump administration driven by corruption concerns.

The letter states that the Big Bend region, which includes Bend Bend National Park, “encompasses some of the most remote, rugged and waterless terrain,” along the border and cites statistics about its low levels of migrant crossings.

In 2025, the region accounted for just 1.3% of total Border Patrol apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border. Within the national park itself, officials recorded 133 apprehensions in 2025, according to National Park Service data.

House Democrats wrote that Inspector General Ciffari “has a responsibility to scrutinize” whether the Big Bend Sector is truly an area of “high illegal entry” — a designation that unlocked the use of the waivers — and whether the resulting contracts and expenditures are in the public interest.

The Trump administration’s known political ties to both Barnard Construction Company and Fisher Sand and Gravel, two companies awarded multiple Big Bend border wall contracts, was another key reason cited by House Democrats as to why an independent investigation is needed.

The lawmakers also took aim at how the project’s plans have continuously changed over the past year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has still not revealed updated plans for Big Bend National Park, which CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott teased after the Supreme Court ruled last week that construction can continue in the area following a lower court’s pause.

“The processes CBP used to award these contracts lacked any transparency, and there has been no opportunity for public oversight of the contracts, or even for the public to understand the scope of the contracts,” the letter argues.

Escobar, whose congressional district includes El Paso, and the other House Democrats requested a response to their letter and a timeline for an Office of the Inspector General investigation by November 20.

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