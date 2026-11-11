Texas’ oil and gas commission to reinstate public comment after suspending it a few months ago

Texas Railroad Commissioners will reinstate general public comment roughly two months after voting to suspend the policy, state Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, said in a news release Tuesday.

“As chair of the House Committee on Energy Resources, my job is not to cheerlead the industry or regulators, but to be a voice for my constituents and all Texans,” Darby said. “After the change in August, numerous constituents called my office, expressing serious concerns with removal of the standalone comment period.”

In a letter to Darby, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian confirmed the lawmaker’s announcement. The agency, Christian said, will revise the public participation policy to restore the original process at its December meeting.

“Going forward, every regular open meeting will include a standing agenda item allowing for general public input on matters within the Commission’s jurisdiction that have not been specifically posted for consideration at that meeting,” Christian wrote.

Commissioners, who regulate the state’s oil and gas production, in late August voted to suspend the two-decade policy that allowed members of the public to testify before the railroad commission on matters that weren’t related to items on the agency’s agenda.

The decision alarmed Darby, who said there was no substitute for public comment in Austin, regardless of commissioners’ plans to replace it with other events. In September, when Darby called an oversight hearing on the issue, he said lawmakers would use the 2027 legislative session to probe the commission’s policies.

In a separate letter to Christian, Darby said the commission should keep the new policies, which include listening sessions and outreach events that elected commissioners are not required to attend.

“Given that the commission intends to restore the standing public comment item to the RRC’s official Public Engagement and Participation Policy at its December 2026 open meeting, the House Committee on Energy Resources will not convene another oversight hearing related to this topic,” Darby wrote. “Restoring standing public comment does not mean discarding the rest of the new policy. Its other features, including the listening sessions, are worthwhile additions that should be kept.”

Texas law exempts state agencies, the legislative and executive branches from requiring public comment.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.