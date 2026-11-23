During her time on the campaign trail, Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa promised to freeze Texas electricity rates on her first day in office, as affordability became akey concernfor many voters.

In September, after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) initially approved amultimillion-dollar contractfor its CEO, Hinojosa criticized the agency and took aim at her opponent, Republican governor Greg Abbott.

"Abbott let his billionaire donors cash in after Winter Storm Uri, and now people are paying more per month for their electricity bills in the middle of a high-cost economy," Hinojosa said in astatementat the time. "On Day One as governor, I'll freeze residential electricity rates and make corporations finally pay their fair share."

But exactly how Hinojosa could freeze electricity rates remains unclear.

"This would have to be something that she would push through the Public Utility Commission," University of Houston Energy Fellow Ed Hirs said. "The actual mechanism is not clear."

Hinojosa's campaign did not respond to requests for comment. In aninterviewwith theTexas Tribune,she pledged to work with state regulators to make her campaign promise a reality.

"[T]he state regulates electricity rates through the Public Utility Commission, and so working with them, I think that's something that we can accomplish," she told the nonprofit news outlet.

Generally speaking, Texans' electric bills can be divided into two main parts.

The first part is the rate that a customer is charged per kilowatt-hour of energy used. Those prices are set by private electric companies, so they're not regulated by the state or subject to oversight from the governor.

The second part of Texans' electric bills is made up of transmission and distribution charges. That's the costs that customers pay for upkeep of electricity poles, wires and other infrastructure needed to deliver power to their homes.

Those charges are regulated by the Public Utility Commission (PUC), and University of Texas energy researcher Joshua Rhodes said Hinojosa could have some say in how those rates are set.

"Those charges are set through a process at the Public Utility Commission and so, that in theory, could also be paused or stopped," he said.

Energy consultant Karl Rábago, who served on the commission under Texas Gov. Ann Richards, said Hinojosa could invoke her emergency powers to pause these rate increases. It's not uncommon for governors to use their executive powers to intervene in utility rate policymaking, he added.

"We've done that after hurricanes. We've done that after winter storms, in many parts of the country," Rábago said. "This is not unique and many people would say, it's an appropriate flexing of gubernatorial powers in the face of the economic crisis that many citizens find themselves in."

Energy consultant Eric Goff said he views Hinojosa's campaign promise as more of a rhetorical pledge to lower bills.

"So I don’t expect her to freeze rates in a direct way," he said. "But I do expect there's stuff [she] can do on day one to lower consumer costs."

Goff said Hinojosa could work with the legislature to pass new laws that would favor consumers. The governor-elect could also encourage state regulators to adopt new rules that would require large energy users — like data centers — to bear the costs of new electric infrastructure.

While all members of the current Public Utility Commission have been appointed by Abbott, Goff said he's optimistic that they would be willing to work with Hinojosa to find ways to lower rates.

"The PUC and ERCOT are interested in outcomes that are good for the state," Goff said. "And I’m sure there are some versions of that where they’d be happy to cooperate with her on everyone’s mutual interest to make the grid more affordable and more reliable."

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