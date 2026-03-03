Big Bend’s former superintendent shares his thoughts on border wall plans

The Trump administration’s plan for border wall building across the Big Bend region – potentially even in Big Bend National Park – has sparked widespread opposition here in West Texas.

Local residents and businesses, state lawmakers and even a local Republican sheriff have all said the plan just doesn’t make sense for this uniquely rugged and remote corner of Texas.

One notable voice speaking out is the man who used to lead Big Bend National Park just a few years ago.

Bob Krumenaker was the park’s superintendent from 2018 to 2023 and now helps lead a group supporting a wilderness designation plan for the park called Keep Big Bend Wild.

Marfa Public Radio spoke with Krumenaker on Monday for his thoughts on the plan. Listen to that conversation in the audio player above.

