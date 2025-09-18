Abortion access groups remain committed to work as governor signs new penalties into law

Nonprofits that support Texans seeking abortions say they will continue to operate in the state, even if they are targeted by a new law that allows private citizens to sue out-of-state prescribers and distributors of abortion pills — along with people who help facilitate that access.

Although abortion is already illegal in Texas, the medications mifepristone and misoprostol are sometimes prescribed by doctors in other states via telemedicine and mailed to patients here.

Under House Bill 7, people could be awarded $100,000 or more if they bring a successful suit against a provider of pills intended to be used for an abortion. People who are directly affected — including the pregnant woman and immediate family members — could receive the full reward. Other private citizens could receive $10,000, with any balance going to a charity. The law goes into effect Dec. 4.

Proponents of the law have said it targets the most common form of abortion that persists in states with abortion bans. The anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life issued a statement saying HB 7 should serve as a deterrent for providers of abortion pills to Texans.

"Texas Right to Life's goal is that no lawsuits are ever needed," the statement read.

The organization's president, John Seago, also called HB 7 a "blueprint for the rest of the country."

Abortion funds — groups that help Texans get abortions out of state with informational, financial and logistical support — lobbied against the bill. Before the governor signed it into law Wednesday, a coalition of these groups released a joint statement saying they would continue their work.

"Make no mistake: abortion funds aren't going anywhere," the statement read. "Care is not a crime, and we refuse to cave to this harmful and unconstitutional legislation. When you call our lines, we will pick up and we will find a way to legally support you."

Kamyon Conner, executive director of Texas Equal Access Fund, said her organization complies with existing law and does not pay for Texans to access abortion drugs through the mail. However, she said, it does sometimes direct people to information that is readily available on the internet. She worries groups like hers could be the target of expensive lawsuits, even if they have not broken the law.

"I'm concerned about that, because abortion funds are already underfunded and doing a lot on a shoestring budget," Conner said.

Lauren Miller, a reproductive rights advocate and one of the plaintiffs in a challenge to Texas' abortion law, said she believes HB 7 may have a chilling effect on individuals seeking advice not just from organizations, but from friends and acquaintances, too. She said women frequently reach out to her and ask about her own experience seeking an abortion for a nonviable pregnancy.

"When someone's looking for an abortion or getting a devastating diagnosis for their pregnancy, they're often looking for resources," Miller said. "People are going to be scared to offer that. You know, what is crossing the line here?"

Another law, which went into effect Sept. 1, prohibits local governments from using public funds to help people seeking abortion out of state with travel and logistics. Austin and San Antonio previously had such funds.

"I think it definitely has an impact," Conner said of that law. "One of the best ways to organize and make a really lasting impact is locally."

Copyright 2025 KUT News