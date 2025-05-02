Governor Abbott will sign $1 billion Texas school voucher bill into law on Saturday

The moment Texas Governor Greg Abbott has long been waiting for has finally arrived. The Republican will host a bill signing ceremony Saturday afternoon for Senate Bill 2 at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

The sweeping, $1 billion legislation allows parents to use state tax dollars towards costs associated with educating their children outside of the state's public school system.

The singing is the culmination of a years-long effort from top Texas Republicans and the governor, who took to social media last month to celebrate the bill's final approval by the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Senate concurred with the House’s changes to Senate Bill 2. This is historic school choice legislation.



SB 2 is now on its way to my desk to be signed into law.



Thanks to the dedication of our lawmakers, Texas families will soon have education freedom! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 24, 2025

It has been a hard fought path to get the bill, which creates Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), to Abbott's desk — including millions of dollars spent on media campaigns by various supporters and tough primary battles last year to oust Republicans who voted against a similar proposal in 2023.

Whatever you call it — school choice, vouchers or ESAs — the program has been controversial in Texas. Supporters have said the change allows parents to choose the best educational path for their children. Detractors worry the program diverts much-needed funds from Texas' public schools and doesn't include enough academic accountability measures.

The bill Abbott is signing on Saturday is also different from what lawmakers originally proposed at the beginning of this legislative session. Read on to learn more about what SB 2 does and what Texas leaders and advocates are saying ahead of the bill's signing.

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News A demonstrator holds a sign reading "say no to voucher scams" during a protest ahead of the Texas House vote on a school voucher program on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Texas State Capitol Building in Austin.

The ESA program will be initially funded at the tune of $1 billion, the largest starting dollar amount for any program of its kind. More than 30 states have similar initiatives, according to The Associated Press.

Here in the Lone Star State, the program will allow parents to receive around $10,000 — or 85% of what the state gives students per year, on average — to put toward private school tuition. Students with special needs will be able to use up to $30,000 in state funds. Families who homeschool their children can receive $2,000 to be used on approved expenses.

When it comes to ESA eligibility, SB 2 dictates they be awarded to families based on a four-tiered system. First dibs will go to students with disabilities from families earning below a certain income threshold. Second in line are families making at or below $62,400 for a family of four. Third in line are higher income families. From there, any leftover slots in the program will be available to any family, regardless of income.During the fierce debate around the bill at the Capitol, several Texas Democrats focused on that fourth tier.

"Billionaires can use it, and there's just no explanation of why," House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu, (D-Houston) said. "If the point is about lifting poor people up, then just make it about poor people."

But the author of the bill in the Texas House, Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado) defended the bill's tiered system. "It prioritizes the students that we know — if you look at the data —need the most options," Buckley said.

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News Rep. Brad Buckley, chair of the House of Representatives' Committee on Public Education, speaks during a hearing at the Texas State Capitol.

While Buckley and Abbott represent some of the top elected officials in support of the bill, advocacy groups also lobbied heavily on each side of the debate.

One group supporting school vouchers is The LIBRE Initiative, a group that says its mission is to advance a variety of policies it believes will help Hispanics in Texas.

Their strategic director, Jorge Martinez, has been with the group since 2015. He told The Texas Newsroom that LIBRE has been pushing to expand school choice to Hispanic families.

"For us, it was kind of showing that if you have a son or daughter that needs extra attention — or that might need some tutoring, counseling, physical therapy — you should have that ability to do so," said Martinez. Essentially, what he calls, "using your tax dollars that you're paying into to find the best education."

Nina Banks / The Texas Newsroom / The Texas Newsroom The Texas American Federation of Teachers, a statewide union for teachers and school support staff, held a rally on the Capitol steps Monday where attendees called for lawmakers to vote against proposals to create a school voucher-like plan for Texas.

Martinez says a decade ago the idea of education savings accounts was not very widespread. So most of their work then was just educating the public. Often used an analogy about fast food.

"I would say, look, if you're hungry and you want a burger, you want to go to McDonald's, do you pay McDonald's or do you pay Burger King?" Martinez said. "And people were like, well, obviously you pay a McDonald's. Absolutely."

He told The Texas Newsroom, for most people, that was all it took to get them to understand — and support — the idea.

But some public school parents and people who work within the public education school system have called the measure a slap in the face.

"Make no mistake, this is an attack on public schools," said Zeph Capo, President of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, during a rally at the Capitol earlier this legislative session. Capo told the crowd he sees vouchers as another part of some lawmakers efforts to dismantle the public school system.

"It is the playbook we all know too well: Starve schools of resources, shame them for failing to meet unrealistic expectations, and shutter and privatize them," Capo said.

After Abbott signs Senate Bill 2 into law on Saturday, it will take some time for the program to get up and running.

According to the legislation, the Texas Comptroller must now create the Education Savings Account program. The plan is for Texas parents to be able to apply for ESA funds by the 2026-27 school year.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.