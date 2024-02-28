Live updates: A record-setting wildfire is burning through the Panhandle

The outbreak of wildfires in the Panhandle prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration Wednesday for 60 counties in the area. The state has also activated the Texas Department of Emergency Management to initiate increased firefighting response resources.

Abbott’s office announced the state was deploying additional resources to aid in the local response, including six air tankers that deploy water or fire-retardant materials to affected areas, search-and-rescue teams, additional fire engines and ambulances, veterinary support and animal supply points to provide shelter, food, water and medical care for livestock.

The Texas A&M Forest Service will also supply additional strike teams comprised of nearly 100 personnel and over 30 fire engines, Abbott said.

Abbott’s office added that the Biden administration also approved Texas’ request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant that will make the state eligible for a 75% reimbursement to cover costs associated with battling the Smokehouse Creek Fire and Windy Deuce Fire, which have consumed about 850,000 and 90,000 acres, respectively.

