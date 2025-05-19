© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards

Marfa Public Radio
Published May 19, 2025 at 1:18 PM CDT
marfa-public-radio-1
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio

This year, Marfa Public Radio won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The awards announced Monday included a recognition for Overall Excellence in the small market radio category for RTDNA's Region 6, which includes Texas and Oklahoma.

The Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism, from radio and television to digital media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.

Marfa Public Radio received awards for the following:

  • The Desert Dispatch, a weekly newsletter exploring the characters and culture of West Texas — written by Zoe Kurland and featuring a rotating cast of guest writers — won for Excellence in Innovation.
  • Marfa Public Radio also received awards in the Digital and Overall Excellence categories.

These eight regional awards are now advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.

Those awards are expected to be announced in August.

