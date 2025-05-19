Marfa Public Radio wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards

This year, Marfa Public Radio won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The awards announced Monday included a recognition for Overall Excellence in the small market radio category for RTDNA's Region 6, which includes Texas and Oklahoma.

The Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism, from radio and television to digital media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.

Marfa Public Radio received awards for the following:

The Desert Dispatch, a weekly newsletter exploring the characters and culture of West Texas — written by Zoe Kurland and featuring a rotating cast of guest writers — won for Excellence in Innovation.

"In Presidio, the effort to preserve an Indigenous cemetery is finally complete," reported by Annie Rosenthal, won for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

"Alpine residents describe emotional weight of devastating fire: 'Part of me burned there,'" reported by Travis Bubenik, won for Excellence in Writing.

"In West Texas, rural sheriffs may not enforce state’s controversial new immigration law," reported by Travis Bubenik, won for Hard News.

"As toxic water flows at Lake Boehmer, regulators fight over who’s responsible for the massive leak," a three-part series reported by Mitch Borden, won for both Investigative Reporting and News Series.

Marfa Public Radio also received awards in the Digital and Overall Excellence categories.

These eight regional awards are now advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.

Those awards are expected to be announced in August.