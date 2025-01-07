As bitter cold sweeps through Texas, ERCOT says the power grid is stable

As an arctic blast settled over Texas on Monday, dropping temperatures into the low 20s in some areas, the state’s grid operator said it’s not expecting any power disruptions this week.

Meteorologists predict increased precipitation later this week, which is likely to bring icy conditions and snow to parts of the state: North Texas is likely to get 1 to 4 inches of snow, according to one forecast, while Central Texas could see ice.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch until Friday but has not requested that Texans reduce their power usage.

“At this time, grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is no current expectation of an energy emergency,” ERCOT said in a written statement, adding that it will continue to monitor weather conditions closely.

Energy supply is comfortably exceeding demand. As of Monday morning, the state’s operating reserves — or the energy that can be quickly deployed in the event of a sudden outage — stand at 12,000 megawatts, far above the threshold of 2,500 megawatts when emergency measures would begin.

The National Weather Service urged caution as wintry conditions are expected to persist through the week. Untreated roads could become slick with ice, especially Thursday and Friday, making travel treacherous. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is recommending that Texans stock up on groceries, check on neighbors, protect vulnerable pipes and plants, and stay informed as the cold snap continues.

This week’s frigid temperatures come from a familiar culprit: the polar vortex. Typically confined to the Arctic region, the vortex is a band of strong winds that at times can weaken and move south, bringing extreme cold air to the U.S., as far south as Texas.

This weather pattern is similar to what spawned Winter Storm Uri, a February 2021 blast of arctic air that brought snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures to Texas and caused the near-collapse of the state grid. The storm triggered widespread power outages that left millions in the dark and cold for days, killed hundreds of people and brought sweeping changes to the state’s grid operations.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.