Desert Dispatch Vol. 42

I am writing to you from the capitol. Yesterday, I attended the DOGE hearing that questioned the worth of public media– “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding NPR & PBS Accountable.”

To get here was no small task. I drove three hours from Marfa through the Big Bend and the Permian. I took two planes– first from Midland to Dallas, then to Washington DC. The whole time, I listened to Marfa Public Radio.

When I landed on Tuesday night, the capital was all lit up– gleaming. The drive into DC is a drive through the legacy of our country– past the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial.

I came all this way because federal support for rural stations like ours is essential.

I knew I needed to be here, to support and stand for the importance of this public service.

A group of NPR Board members from stations across the country– DC, St Louis, Los Angeles, Illinois, and Marfa– all attended the hearing together.

We arrived at the Capitol and almost didn’t make it in. The security guard told us to join the line of tourists that snaked the length of the building.

And then, it began.

I listened as Representative Marjorie Taylor Green made opening remarks. Listened while some representatives said that public media is propaganda. That it is anti free speech, that it spreads disinformation.

Conversely, others talked about the access to education that both PBS and NPR create for free. The access to facts and essential information.

The aim of the hearing was clear — to make the case that public broadcasting shouldn’t receive federal support. Here’s the irony: NPR doesn’t actually get direct funding from the government. But local stations like Marfa Public Radio do, and we rely on federal support to serve our communities.

Not everyone in that room understands what it's like to live hours away from the nearest doctor, dentist, or airport. But out here, we know that public radio is a lifeline. It matters because West Texas matters.

As many of you know, this is my last week as the Executive Director of Marfa Public Radio.

I want to speak directly to all our listeners and supporters. I want to remind you that what makes public radio special is that it belongs to all of us. This is why, in fact, public media is deeply American.

In my last days at the station it was important to me to stand up for what we believe in. To stand up for everyone who relies on this lifeline. And in my last days at the station, I’m asking you to help ensure its future.

As we left the Capitol, I walked by the Statue of Freedom. A free press is a cornerstone of our democracy. And it's something everyone in this country deserves access to, no matter where they live.

Sincerely,

Elise

From the Newsroom

Travis Bubenik / Marfa Public Radio Border Patrol and Army officials briefed reporters in Alpine, Texas on March 21, 2025.

U.S. military officials say troops deployed on a border security mission have arrived in the Big Bend region, with the number of troops set to grow to about 500 in the coming weeks.

At a Friday morning press briefing in Alpine, officials with the Army and border agencies said the deployment — part of the Trump administration’s broader military push across the Southern border — began on March 13.

About 200 troops from Fort Carson, Colorado are already on the ground in the Big Bend area, with the number set to grow to about 500 in the coming weeks, Army officials said. The deployment, like others happening across the Southwest, will involve the use of armored “Stryker” combat vehicles. Some of the troops — potentially with combat vehicles — will be operating near the border inside Big Bend National Park, officials said.

Travis Bubenik has more on this story HERE.

Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio Midland Memorial Hospital / Mitch Borden

Last week, Midland officials announced the first case of measles had been found in the city since a large outbreak of the disease began in West Texas in January.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the city of Midland said it’s believed the person who was diagnosed with measles contracted the highly contagious disease while traveling abroad and that they were vaccinated.

The announcement came after two measles cases had previously been recorded in the Odessa area. As of Friday, the West Texas measles outbreak had grown to 309 cases and one child has died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Marfa Public Radio spoke with Midland Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan about the current situation in Midland and how locals can help prevent the spread of the measles. Listen to that conversation HERE.

Deb Manley / National Park Service The “wooly devil” is a tiny plant. But its discovery in Big Bend National Park is big news, and underscores the importance of this protected Chihuahuan Desert landscape.

Nature Notes

It’s the first discovery of a new plant genus in a national park in decades, and a landmark find. But the identification of Ovicula biradiata, the “wooly devil,” began with a simple walk in the park. The discovery is a reminder that while known for its vast landscapes, Big Bend National Park is also a place of hidden surprises.

It’s the size of a quarter, with fuzzy leaves. Such “wooliness” is a common adaptation among desert plants, helping to retain moisture and as protection from the sun. The tiny plant features a pair of reddish, ray-shaped flowers, which have the look of devilish horns.

Drew Stuart spoke with volunteers and scientists in Big Bend National Park about this exciting discovery for this week's Nature Notes.

Caló

Pocho - In Caló, it means alternatively Spanglish, a jumble of Spanish and English, or someone who can only speak Spanglish. It’s a contraction of the Spanish words poco (little or scant) and mocho (short of a whole). To be sure, you can be pocho as much to English speakers as Spanish speakers, but you can’t be a pocho if you speak either Spanish or English well.

Caló is a borderland dialect. You can read and listen to more episodes here.

PSAs

The Marfa Post Office announces the inaugural Marfa Lights Festival pictorial postmark contest. Artists are invited to submit their original artwork to the Postmaster by Friday, April 4th.

The winning entry will be selected on April 18th and the winner will receive special recognition during the Marfa Lights Festival.

For more information, including specific postmark requirements, visit the Marfa Post Office.

Coming Soon from Marfa Public Radio Studios: The Last Resort

In the Davis Mountains Resort, an unincorporated community outside Fort Davis, TX, neighbors have to make their own rules. But not everyone likes to follow them. In 1979, someone new moved to the neighborhood. The fight that he started would later blow up into a national news story - and change one neighbor's life forever.

The Last Resort is launching Spring 2025 - find it wherever you get your podcasts.


