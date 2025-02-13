Desert Dispatch Vol. 36

We love love at this radio station! We met Sara and Michael when they were in town with their families to get married. They visited us at the radio station and we loved hearing their love story. As we're gearing up for our own love-palooza for Valentine's Day, we're so excited to share all your love stories from West Texas and beyond.

Over the years, we have celebrated love in so many forms. We've read your love notes live on the air, we've hosted live love storytelling events, we've even had people propose on the air! And we love love of all kinds - platonic, love of family, or pets, or places - we want to celebrate it all!

This year, we want to shower you with love, and it's been so beautiful to see your messages coming in. So far, we've heard from people all over: Wyoming, El Paso, Marfa, Georgia, and New Orleans. Here are just a few of the messages we've received so far:

To Bernadette, from Kristen: 14 months of construction, 2 wildfires + 6 moves won't crush my love 4 u!

To David, from Terri: Stay healthy because I want to grow old with u. Well, old-er.

To Julian, from Ashley: You make my heart burst! Happy Valentines to my little firecracker.

To Meredith, from Grant: I love you more than a roadside burrito after a long days drive out west

If you want to shout your love from the rooftops, send us a note! We'll read it live on the air, and we'll write it on a postcard and mail it to your sweetie from Valentine TX.

Tune into Love Drive this Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Send in your messages by 1PM today and we will mail your message from Valentine! If you're a procrastinator we can get your message on the air as long as we receive it by 10AM on Friday.

P.S. Just in case anyone's looking to hitched, Elise became an ordained minister.

And - if you have a photo of you and your sweetie to share with us, we love to see people in our community in love! Send us your snapshots to photos@marfapublicradio.org. Here's one of Michael and Hannah, two of our favorite Marfa sweethearts. Congrats to them and their restaurant Bordo, which was just nominated for a James Beard Award!

High Five

We're so excited for our special live Love Drive Broadcast on Valentine's Day from 11AM - 1PM! Here's a selection of tunes from Love Drives past to put you in the mood:



You can find all of our archived music shows on our Mixcloud.

Matt Rowe A grasshopper mouse dispatches an Arizona bark scorpion, the venom of which can be deadly to humans.

Nature Notes

The desert is famous for its creepy-crawlies. Snakes, scorpions, spiders and centipedes can all pack a venomous punch, and most of us keep our distance. It’s only sensible.

But don’t tell that to the grasshopper mouse.

They’re are only 6 inches long from nose to tail, and an ounce in weight. But these mice are pure carnivores. While grasshoppers and other insects are a mainstay, they’ll happily eat lizards and other rodents. And they’re utterly unfazed by creatures whose venom would have us writhing for hours.

And these remarkable rodents may have something profound to offer our species.

Read more about how these tiny desert creatures may have the potential to revolutionize medicine here.

Caló

Perrada - In modern Spanish it means a pack or a group of more than one rushing dog. In Caló it means a mobilized pack of beasts, dogs, people and otherwise. When they’re perreando, the individuals that make up the perrada are participating in a mob action. They’re blindly following the lead of the individual in front of them, leading the whole to do what none of its members would have tried on their own. It used to be used to call out a swarm of police, whether in cars or on foot, as in the arrival of a pack of sicced dogs. Today it refers to mob action in general, whether to party, fight or troll a discussion on the internet. What happened that you look all desmadrado, ese? Pos, the perrada came to my chante after bar hours and didn’t leave until sunup.

Caló is a borderland dialect. You can find more episodes here.

PSAs

The Big Bend Conservation Alliance will be hosting a benefit happy hour at Planet Marfa on Thursday, February 20th from 6-8pm.

The event will feature food, drinks and live music by Primo Y Beebe.

For more information, click here.