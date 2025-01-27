El Paso leaders speak out as Trump administration expands immigration enforcement to schools, church

EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - El Paso leaders are vowing to protect vulnerable residents as President Donald Trump carries out an immigration crackdown that could include arrests in churches and schools.

El Paso’s Mayor, County Judge and Catholic Bishop are among leaders trying to calm fears after the Trump administration rescinded a longstanding policy dating back to 2011 that prevented arrests in “sensitive” locations like schools, churches, and hospitals.

“We will work to protect our families,” Bishop Mark Seitz said standing on the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral Thursday with other leaders. The Bishop said the diocese would defend religious liberty, and “oppose the shutting down of our borders and our hearts.” The gathering was organized by the faith-based Hope Border Institute.

Trump began his second term in office with a flurry of executive actions and orders including sending more troops to this stretch of border and extending immigration enforcement to schools and churches. Faith, community and elected leaders in El Paso quickly responded by speaking out about their concerns.

El Paso Independent School Board Trustee Leah Hanany said allowing immigration arrests in schools will harm children. “This policy would be an attack on the safety and human dignity of our children and places them at risk in the very spaces that should be the safest – their schools.” she said.

The administration expanded immigration enforcement by empowering all federal agents including those with the DEA and ATF to make arrests.

El Paso police chief Peter Pacillas said local officers will not participate in raids and do not enforce immigration laws. He stood next to Mayor Renard Johnson who tried to calm fears during a press conference on Tuesday. “I want El Pasoans to know, you can live in peace in our community. You can go to the schools. You can go to the churches and you’re going to be ok,” Johnson said.

Aaron J. Montes / KTEP News El Paso Mayor Renaud Johnson during a press conference reassured residents they can attend schools and churches as the Trump administration expands immigration arrests to include sensitive locations. The mayor was joined by the police chief who said local officers do not enforce immigration laws.

The Trump administration announced the deployment of an additional 1,500 soldiers to the border as well as military helicopters and other support. By the end of the week, the first “repatriation” flight of 80 migrants departed from Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss bound for Guatemala.

“We are one of the safest cities in the United States. And, we don’t need troops along our border here because we are very safe” the mayor said when asked about ramping up the role of the military on the border.

El Paso County is home to 868,763 people, nearly 23 percent are foreign born, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The immigrant population in El Paso is 20 percent higher than the average for the state of Texas.

The number includes naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, temporary migrants, migrants on humanitarian parole and those without legal status.

Barbara Hines, a retired clinical professor of law and founder of the immigration clinic at the University of Texas law school, said immigration authorities need to comply with the fourth amendment when making arrests, including having a reasonable suspicion to question someone and probable cause to make an arrest.

“People have the right to walk away unless they are under arrest and have the right to an attorney,” she said. They also have the right to remain silent and decline to answer questions even if under arrest. And depending on their immigration status, they have a right to a hearing before an immigration judge where they can request release under a bond.

“Regardless of whether the Trump administration is going to be barging into these spaces, they still need to comply with the constitution,” Hines said. “You don’t necessarily have to agree that you were going to leave the country immediately. And, I think that’s very important for the immigrant community to know.”

El Paso County’s Attorney Christina Sanchez said her office will take legal action to support local groups working to protect residents’ civil and constitutional rights. “There are a lot of organizations especially in El Paso County, which once again, serves as ground zero, the testing ground for these issues. But we have fought back and we have stood up,” Sanchez said.

El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte did not respond to numerous call from KTEP News asking for information about whether deputies will be involved as the Trump administration increases immigration enforcement

The Border Network for Human Rights announced it is holding a series of “Know Your Rights” workshops in El Paso, Del Rio on the Texas border as well as in parts of Southern New Mexico.

“People are afraid of this ill-conceived messaging,” said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia. “And, at the end of the day, churches, schools and clinics are still protected by the U.S. Constitution.”

Garcia said the non-profit organization has received calls from members of mixed-status families asking if they should send their children to school.

“The family is sacred to us, “ El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said during the press conference at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. El Paso can set the example for other border cities by speaking up he said.

“So we stand here letting you know this is not a community that is intimidated. We always become stronger.”

