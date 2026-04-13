A stampede at a Haitian mountaintop fortress kills at least 25 people and injures dozens

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A stampede at a mountaintop fortress popular with tourists in northern Haiti has killed at least 25 people and injured dozens of others, authorities said, revising an earlier, higher number of fatalities.

Municipal authorities in the city of Cap-Haïtien in a statement said that Saturday's stampede in Milot "resulted in numerous cases of asphyxiation, trampling and loss of consciousness." Authorities said dozens of people who attended traditional festivities at the historical site were taken to hospitals while many others were reported missing.

"According to preliminary information ... a situation of severe overcrowding, linked in particular to deficiencies in crowd management measures, triggered a stampede," local authorities said in the statement.

The Haitian National Police in a separate statement said it had opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of incident. The investigation led authorities to update the death toll to 25 fatalities. Autopsies were underway on Sunday.

Police said 30 people remained hospitalized. The agency also asked the population to continue to cooperate with authorities and avoid spreading rumors.

Haiti's government offered its condolences to the families of the victims of the incident at the Citadelle Laferrière.

Some of the victims' bodies remained at the site on Sunday.

Donaldson Jean said his sister had traveled there after studying diligently to get the grades necessary to be part of a school field trip for the best students. He sobbed after carrying her body, which had been covered with a white tarp.

"Morning and night, she was studying for the genius program," he said. "She would come and ask me to help with homework before dinner. Look how (I) lost her"

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