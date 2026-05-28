Marfa Public Radio wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards

Marfa Public Radio has won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for news reporting and podcast work in 2025, the association announced Thursday.

The awards include a recognition for Overall Excellence in the small market radio category for RTDNA's Region 6, which includes Texas and Oklahoma.

The station was also honored with multiple awards for its 2025 podcast A Whole Other Country, which explores the infamous Republic of Texas secessionist movement that took hold in the mountains of Far West Texas in the 1990s.

The Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism, from radio and television to digital media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.

Marfa Public Radio received awards for the following:

A Whole Other Country – reported, written and produced by Senior Producer Zoe Kurland and edited by Liza Yeager – received awards in multiple categories, including Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Sound, Excellence in Writing, News Documentary, News Series and Podcast.

Marfa Public Radio’s news reporting and overall station programming were awarded in the Digital and Overall Excellence categories.

“These awards reflect the dedicated, thoughtful and passionate work by our small-but-mighty team,” said News Director Travis Bubenik. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work this station produces on a daily basis here in our unique corner of the West Texas desert.”

The eight regional awards are now advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.

Those awards are expected to be announced in August.

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