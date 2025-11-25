© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
A Whole Other Country

Episode 5: The Standoff

By Zoe Kurland
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:24 AM CST
During the days after Rick McLaren declared war, what would come to be known as the Republic of Texas Standoff, an unprecedented number of people descended on the Davis Mountains, waiting to see what would happen. And people across the world were all tuned in -- watching their TVs, listening on the radio -- to the real life Wild West drama, playing out in the reaches of Texas.

Flavors of this episode: cameras, kidnappers, car tires, impromptu laundromats, novelty tee shirts, baby aoudads, the horse brigade, satellites, shiny belt buckles, and ham radio.

A Whole Other Country
Zoe Kurland
Zoe Kurland is Senior Producer at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Kurland
