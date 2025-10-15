© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
A Whole Other Country

Episode 3: Getting Squinky

By Zoe Kurland
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
There are these bumper stickers everywhere – a Texas flag with a big word printed at the top: SECEDE. What’s the story of Texas independence and how has it been told? What captivated Rick McLaren and his new country mates?

Flavors of this episode: lobby music, bumper stickers, technicolor, racoon hats, glossy brochures, cotton gloves, and Walt Disney.

Reported and produced by Zoe Kurland. Edited by Liza Yeager. This episode features additional field recording by Carlos Morales.

A Whole Other Country
Zoe Kurland
Zoe Kurland is Senior Producer at Marfa Public Radio.
