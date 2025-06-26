The best new albums out June 27

It's Friday, and if you're a Bruce Springsteen fan, it probably feels like Christmas morning. The Boss released a 7-disc (or 9-LP) box set today documenting unreleased tracks recorded from 1983 to 2018, titled Tracks II: The Lost Albums. We've published a guide to the 83 songs that you might enjoy before tapping play.

If you're here for new new music, the most anticipated album this week is Lorde's fourth studio effort, Virgin. While it's not among our favorite records making their debut today, NPR Music's Hazel Cills calls it a humanizing album by a pop star who's just now realizing she doesn't have it all figured out. Read her review of Virgin here.

As for the records we really loved this week, Wonway Posibul from NPR station KALW in the Bay Area joined NPR Music's own Stephen Thompson to talk about just that. They listened to dozens of new releases before selecting five to discuss — because a little backstory goes a long way.

Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out June 27.

The Starting Five

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Laura Stevenson, Late Great (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: boygenius, Sharon Van Etten

💿 Adrian Quesada, Boleros Psicodélicos II (Stream)

RIYL: Hermanos Gutiérrez, Khruangbin

💿 Madison McFerrin, Scorpio (Stream)

RIYL: Hiatus Kaiyote, Little Dragon

💿 Durand Jones & The Indications, Flowers (Stream)

RIYL: Thee Sacred Souls, William DeVaughn

💿 Herbert & Momoko, Clay (Stream)

RIYL: Tirzah, Four Tet

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Bruce Springsteen, Tracks II: The Lost Albums

💿 Frankie Cosmos, Different Talking

💿 Dana and Alden, Speedo

💿 Brighde Chaimbeul, Sunwise

💿 Mocky, Music Will Explain (Choir Music Vol. 1)

💿 Tim Barnes, Lost Words / Noumena



Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Pop

Lorde, Virgin

Lizzo, My Face Hurts From Smiling

Kevin Abstract, Blush

Lauren Spencer Smith, The Art of Being a Mess

Russ, W!LD

V/A, F1 The Album

Country/Folk/Americana

Willi Carlisle, Winged Victory

Sister Sadie, All Will Be Well

Buck Owens, And His Buckaroos Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974

Cole Swindell, Spanish Moss

Parker McCollum, s/t

Maoli, Last Sip of Summer

Jeremy Garrett (of The Infamous Stringdusters), Storm Mountain

Grant Gilbert, West of Fort Worth

Electronic/Out There

TDJ, s/t

Cid Rim, SPRINT

Black Sites (Helena Hauff & F#X), R4

Andrew Pekler, New Environments & Rhythm Studies

Coil, Black Antlers (Reissue)

(Reissue) Jacaszek, Idylla

Nick León, A Tropical Entropy

sofii, I want this feeling to last forever EP

EP Stephen O'Malley, But remember what you have had

Smote, Clyppan

Jane Sheldon, Flowermuscle

Global

Konshens, Pool Party

Akira Kosemura, MIRAI

Isabella Lovestory, Vanity

Kadialy Kouyate, Toña

maye, Música Para Abrir El Cielo

Jazz

Fred Hersch, The Surrounding Green

Zoh Amba, Sun

Rock/Alt/Indie

Ryli, Come and Get Me

BC Camplight, A Sober Conversation

Blonde Redhead, The Shadow of the Guest

Gelli Haha, Funny Music

Greet Death, Die In Love

HLLLYH, URUBURU

Jeanines, How Long Can It Last

Juan Wauters, MVD LUV

Lightheaded, Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming

Mareux, Nonstop Romance

Pig Pen, Mental Madness

Royale Lynn, Black Magic

Sean Nicholas Savage, The Knowing

Seedbed, Stalemate

Sharpie Smile, The Staircase

Smut, Tomorrow Comes Crashing

Swing Out Sister, Certain Shades Of Limelight (Box Set)

(Box Set) Teri Gender Bender, TGB

Wavves, Spun

Wet Kiss, Thus Spoke the Broken Chanteuse

CHEER-ACCIDENT, Admission

late night drive home, as i watch my life online

Arc De Soleil, Lumin Rain

Rap/Hip-Hop

B Jack$, No Guest List

Bekar, Alba

Bktherula, LUCY

Pi'erre Bourne, Made In Paris

Lil Skies, The Evolution of the Rose

Tech N9ne, 5816 Forest

DJ Drama, Long Way From Home EP

EP Kamaiyah & DJ Idea, First Lady Of The Mob EP

