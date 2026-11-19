Perhaps no tree is more deeply rooted in human consciousness than the oak. Ask someone from a temperate climate to envision an ideal or archetypal tree, and an oak is what leaps to mind. Long-lived and sturdy, oaks have long been symbols of strength and stability.

But for West Texas oaks, the situation is anything but stable. It might seem surprising, but our region is home to a singular diversity of oak trees. Now, botanists are striving to document and understand this diversity, even as it disappears.

Adam Black is a botanist with the Bartlett Tree Research Labs and Arboretum, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I've seen some of these oak complexes all across the U.S. and the world,” Black said, “and really the Trans-Pecos ‘syngameon’ as we call it – just all the mixing of these genetics – it's unlike any of these other places. It is just total chaos.”

Part of that “chaos” is hybridization, which is widespread among West Texas oaks. Hybridization among species – and the accompanying transfer of beneficial genes – has been key to the trees’ evolutionary success. It’s also a botanical headache. Even experts can be stumped by whether a given oak is a hybrid of two familiar trees or a distinct species.

But there’s more to the oak “chaos.” Oaks were likely widespread here amidst the wetter conditions of the Ice Age. Now, they’ve found final sanctuary in shaded mountain canyons. Many north-facing canyons in the Chisos, Davis and Guadalupe mountains have unique plant assemblages, and some sustain oaks and other plants found nowhere else.

Black and his colleagues in the Global Conservation Consortium for Oaks are trying to preserve this diversity, by cultivating West Texas oaks at arboretums around the country. Increasingly, they’re relying on grafted material. That’s because, amidst sustained drought, the oaks aren’t producing seeds.

“A lot of the things that I remember producing acorns very regularly now just don't anymore,” Black said. “We're now having to propagate these things to get them into cultivation so we can learn more about them.”

The Chisos witnessed a major wildfire in 2021. After the blaze, Black observed that many ancient oaks resprouted. But in the absence of rainfall, most ultimately died.

While climate change is accelerating their demise, many Trans-Pecos oaks have long been on the way out. They’re “unhappy” here, Black said. He points to the rare Hinckley oak, which, in Texas, is found at just a few Presidio County locations. Here, it’s a knee-high shrub. Cultivated in the east, Hinckley oaks grow 25 feet high.

It suggests some West Texas oaks won’t endure long in the wild. But that doesn’t mean they’re not worth conserving, Black said. And with DNA analysis, the team is unlocking their secrets.

In 2022, after a long search in Big Bend National Park, the researchers believed they’d found the only known specimen of Quercus tardifolia, “the lost oak of the Chisos.” Now, they’ve learned the tree is a hybrid of two well-known species, the Graves and silverleaf oaks. Remarkably, the silverleaf is not found in the Chisos today. The hybrid is a mystery, though perhaps it’s the product of pollen blown in from the Davis Mountains.

DNA analysis of other rare Big Bend oaks – like Quercus robusta, the “robust oak,” and Quercus graciliformis, the “slender oak” – is ongoing.

Oaks are emblems of resilience for a reason. While some species may vanish, that doesn’t mean the end of wild oaks in West Texas.

“Even though there may be a lot of losses on our clock,” Black said, “which is understandably saddening, I think there's going to be things that continue persisting and just morphing into different things that we never expected.”

This story was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider showing your support with a contribution today.