Diana Nguyen
Diana Nguyen is a reporter for Marfa Public Radio. Previously, she was the host and executive producer for West Texas Talk. Her work explores the forces that shape the people and places of Far West Texas.
-
As part of our West Texas Wonders journalism initiative, we're asking you to tell us how you and your loved ones have been affected by the pandemic. One…
-
By Diana Nguyen and Carlos MoralesFollowing a spike in coronavirus cases in the Big Bend region, residents turned out in record numbers for a three-day…
-
By Diana NguyenFire officials in West Texas are warning of a potentially severe wildfire season as dry conditions persist across the region. Fire season…
-
By Diana NguyenLess than a day after Presidio County moved to restrict hotels and short-term rentals from opening their doors, County Judge Cinderela…
-
By Diana NguyenAtop pretty much every courthouse, you’ll be sure to find lady justice — a symbol of a balanced and fair legal process.But in Presidio…
-
By Diana NguyenThe country is reeling in the aftermath of three recent shootings that took place in California, Ohio and Texas during the span of one…
-
By Diana NguyenOn Tuesday — a trial took place in Marfa for an assault case. The defendant, a high-profile artist who lives part-time in Marfa — was found…
-
Yesterday, officials from Austin-based company C3 Presents met with county and city officials to discuss their plans for a festival of more than 5,000 on…
-
By Diana NguyenLate last week, Marfa city manager Terry Brechtel submitted a letter of resignation to outgoing Mayor Ann Marie Nafziger and to the city…
-
By Diana NguyenOn Saturday, hundreds gathered to swim, dance, and enjoy music on the Rio Grande at the seventh annual Voices From Both Sides event in…