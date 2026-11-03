Abbott vs. Hinojosa: What's at stake in the Texas governor's race

Texas voters will make a historic choice in Tuesday's gubernatorial election: Give Republican incumbent Greg Abbott a fourth term or elect Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who would become the state's first Latina governor and the first Democrat to hold the office in more than three decades.

If Abbott wins and completes another four-year term, the Republican would become the longest-serving governor in Texas history. But beyond the historical milestones, the outcome could shape the future of public education property taxes and household costs for everyday Texans — issues at the heart of the candidates' competing pitches to voters.

"I think the central question is about affordability and which candidate is going to be able to bring down the cost of living," said Austin Bussing, an assistant professor of political science at Trinity University.

Both candidates spent the final days of the campaign bringing that message to rallies across Texas, while encouraging supporters to head to the polls.

Hinojosa campaigned alongside Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico in Houston on Saturday and inSan Antonio on Sunday. Meanwhile, Abbott campaigned in Midland on Sunday, with stops in Texarkana, Houston andSan Antonio.

As governor of Texas, the winner will have the power to sign or veto legislation, recommend a state budget and make appointments across state government, including the education commissioner.

But the winner's ability to carry out their agenda will depend on the Texas Legislature, which will likely remain under Republican control. Gov. Abbott has spent nearly 12 years working with Republican majorities. A Hinojosa victory, however, could leave the Democrat facing Republican lawmakers who oppose many of her priorities, making her legislative priorities difficult to fulfill.

Different visions for Texas public schools

On education, the candidates offer sharply different approaches. Abbott champions the school voucher program created in 2025, which allows families to use public money for private education expenses. He argues that the program gives parents more options.

Abbott also signed an$8.5 billion public-school funding package in 2025 that includes teacher pay raises, special education and school safety money.

Hinojosa opposes vouchers and state takeovers of local school districts, in which Texas education officials can replace locally elected school boards with appointed managers. She pledges to replace Education Commissioner Mike Morath with an educator and put more resources into the state's public schools.

Abbott, Hinojosa on making Texas more affordable

Both candidates promise to make life more affordable, but their proposals take different paths.

Abbott wants voters to decide whether toeliminate school district property taxes for homeowners through a constitutional amendment. His plan also calls for tighter limits on appraisal increases. But eliminating those taxes would leave the state responsible for filling billions of dollars in lost property tax revenue that currently helps fund Texas public schools.

Hinojosa has also said she wants to reduce or even eliminate homeowners' residential property taxes, although she has acknowledged that eliminating them entirely may not be achievable. She proposes reducing corporate subsidies to help pay for property tax cuts. She also wants one-time$1,500 payments to Texas households from the state's Rainy Day Fund — a proposal her campaign estimates would cost around $17 billion and need legislative approval.

But neither Abbott nor Hinojosa would have complete control over the cost of living in Texas, which is also shaped by national economic conditions.

"I don't know that I would blame or credit Abbott for the economy because that's a national thing," said David Crockett, a political science professor at Trinity University.

Texans who haven't already cast their ballots can do so on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Anyone in line when polls close can still vote.

Election results will begin rolling in after the polls close on Tuesday evening. The winner could be clear on Tuesday night, but a close contest between Abbott and Hinojosa could take longer to call.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

