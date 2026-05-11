Multiple people found dead inside a train boxcar in Laredo

Six people were found dead inside a Union Pacific train boxcar in a Texas border city on Sunday.

The Laredo Police Department said the bodies were discovered at around 3 p.m. during a routine rail car inspection by train employees.

Laredo police and fire fighters responded to the scene. Laredo police officer Joe Baeza says all six individuals were discovered perished at the Union Pacific rail yard.

"None of them were transported, he said. "There were no live people who were discovered in that same car."

A press release from Webb County indicated that Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern had provided an update on the victims, including five men and one woman.

According to the statement, "As of 10 a.m. today the female victim has been identified as a 29-year-old national of Mexico and one of the male victims as a 24-year-old from Honduras." The medical examiner reported the cause of death of the woman to be hyperthermia and believes the five men also died of hyperthermia, pending formal investigations

City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño shared a statement on Monday about the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

No information has so far been released about the identities of the victims, but more information will be provided by the office of the medical examiner in Laredo.

Temperatures in Laredo reached the upper 90s on Sunday. The city is home to one of the nation's top trade hubs.

This is a developing story.

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