May 2026 election results for Marfa, Fort Stockton

Voters in Marfa elected two new city council members in Saturday's municipal elections, while Fort Stockton voters chose a new school board member.

Below are the results for the May 2 elections in the two towns.

An asterisk indicates an incumbent. Bold indicates a winner.

Marfa City Council

Marfa voters ousted two incumbent city council members — Eddie Pallarez and Mark Morrison — and chose two new council members — Emily Kolb and Katy Kowal. Incumbent Mark Cash was reelected.



Eddie Pallarez* 177 Mark Cash* 197 Sal Tornabene 91 Katy Kowal 203 Christopher Johnson 152 Mark Morrison* 181 Emily Kolb 217

Fort Stockton ISD school board

Fort Stockton voters chose Rahul Boinpally to replace incumbent Ward 7 school board trustee Jennifer Gonzales.

Alex Trejo 21 Jennifer Gonzales* 17 Rahul Boinpally 56

Local elections were few in number this May across West Texas. Some local government entities hold elections during the November general election, while others — like Presidio's city council and Alpine ISD's school board — canceled elections this year after only unopposed candidates ran for office.

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.