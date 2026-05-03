May 2026 election results for Marfa, Fort Stockton
Voters in Marfa elected two new city council members in Saturday's municipal elections, while Fort Stockton voters chose a new school board member.
Below are the results for the May 2 elections in the two towns.
An asterisk indicates an incumbent. Bold indicates a winner.
Marfa City Council
Marfa voters ousted two incumbent city council members — Eddie Pallarez and Mark Morrison — and chose two new council members — Emily Kolb and Katy Kowal. Incumbent Mark Cash was reelected.
|Eddie Pallarez*
|177
|Mark Cash*
|197
|Sal Tornabene
|91
|Katy Kowal
|203
|Christopher Johnson
|152
|Mark Morrison*
|181
|Emily Kolb
|217
Fort Stockton ISD school board
Fort Stockton voters chose Rahul Boinpally to replace incumbent Ward 7 school board trustee Jennifer Gonzales.
|Alex Trejo
|21
|Jennifer Gonzales*
|17
|Rahul Boinpally
|56
Local elections were few in number this May across West Texas. Some local government entities hold elections during the November general election, while others — like Presidio's city council and Alpine ISD's school board — canceled elections this year after only unopposed candidates ran for office.
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