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May 2026 election results for Marfa, Fort Stockton

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik
Published May 3, 2026 at 12:12 PM CDT
Marfa City Hall
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa City Hall pictured during an election in 2023.

Voters in Marfa elected two new city council members in Saturday's municipal elections, while Fort Stockton voters chose a new school board member.

Below are the results for the May 2 elections in the two towns.

An asterisk indicates an incumbent. Bold indicates a winner.

Marfa City Council

Marfa voters ousted two incumbent city council members — Eddie Pallarez and Mark Morrison — and chose two new council members — Emily Kolb and Katy Kowal. Incumbent Mark Cash was reelected.

Eddie Pallarez*177
Mark Cash*197
Sal Tornabene91
Katy Kowal203
Christopher Johnson152
Mark Morrison*181
Emily Kolb217

Fort Stockton ISD school board

Fort Stockton voters chose Rahul Boinpally to replace incumbent Ward 7 school board trustee Jennifer Gonzales.

Alex Trejo21
Jennifer Gonzales*17
Rahul Boinpally56

Local elections were few in number this May across West Texas. Some local government entities hold elections during the November general election, while others — like Presidio's city council and Alpine ISD's school board — canceled elections this year after only unopposed candidates ran for office.

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.
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Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is News Director at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik