Border wall contractor begins moving equipment to the Rio Grande

Barnard Construction, the firm awarded nearly $2 billion for border wall construction in the Big Bend region, started moving equipment down Chispa Road — a remote dirt road that stretches from U.S. 90 south to the Rio Grande — this week, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson told Marfa Public Radio on Friday.

“CBP’s construction contractor is beginning to transport equipment to the border using Chispa Road for access,” the spokesperson wrote.

CBP did not say where exactly contractors have signed access agreements and what types of construction activities would be occurring.

Presidio County Commissioner Deirdre Hisler told Marfa Public Radio in an interview Friday that David Spencer, a field supervisor with Barnard Construction, told her that the company has a sand and gravel lease with the owners of the Moody Bennett Ranch.

The ranch, which is currently listed for sale for nearly $6 million, spans a sizable stretch of the border, crossing Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. It’s not clear whether the owners of the ranch have authorized border wall construction.

Barnard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. James King, a ranch real estate agent with King Land and Water – which is representing the sellers of the property – also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“ Right now all that I've heard is that they can get sand and gravel, so I'm sure they're moving equipment down there for that,” Hisler said.

In late March, border wall subcontractors began what county officials have called “unauthorized” roadwork on Chispa Road, which is owned and maintained by Presidio and Jeff Davis counties, before officials stepped in to stop them. Since then, discussions have been underway about the lawful use and potential improvement of the remote road by border wall contractors.

Hisler said she was assured by CBP that contractors will only be traveling along the road, not attempting to improve or widen it. Hilser and Jeff Davis County Judge Curtis Evans said their counties are still working through the roadwork issues with Barnard.

Disclosure: King Land and Water is an underwriter of Marfa Public Radio. Underwriters are not involved in the newsroom’s editorial decision-making.

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