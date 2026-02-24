© 2026 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

They came back to plant what the flood took away

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published February 24, 2026 at 8:13 PM CST
Texas Parks & Wildlife's Gaby Tamez in the foreground showing volunteers how to plant the tree cuttings
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
Texas Parks & Wildlife's Gaby Tamez in the foreground showing volunteers how to plant the tree cuttings

KERRVILLE, TX — Last year's July 4th flooding in Kerrville claimed at least 117 lives and left the Guadalupe River scarred by debris and loss.

Recovery has come slowly, one step at a time. But along the riverbanks now, the work of dozens of people marks a turning point.

Volunteers and river experts have spent months clearing trash and broken trees from the banks for the Guadalupe. Now they've begun a new project that over time will help stabilize the river and restore its natural beauty.

Volunteers at work
1 of 4  — f3438e90-fa85-467a-9933-f074bcefd4ef.jpg
Volunteers at work
Jack Morgan /
planting in high density because probably just 30% or so will survive
2 of 4  — f97f84d9-2aed-4415-95cd-cf2b8bf2804f.jpg
planting in high density because probably just 30% or so will survive
Jack Morgan /
A really large Bald Cypress that didn't make it through the flood
3 of 4  — 07f616ef-9f81-4855-8952-62e25bf1b4cd.jpg
A really large Bald Cypress that didn't make it through the flood
Jack Morgan /
Tamez at center instructs volunteers to plant the trees
4 of 4  — 1e1fe569-6d06-43ae-8086-6e179ad358a2.jpg
Tamez at center instructs volunteers to plant the trees
Jack Morgan /

Leading the effort is Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Gaby Tamez. "We don't have a whole lot of time today to plant over 2,000 trees that are in that trailer," Tamez said.

While 2,000 trees might seem like far fewer than the number of those lost in the flood, it represents a strong start.

And these particular trees have an unusual origin.
"They're not your typical tree that you'd plant at your house. They don't have any roots. Yet," Tamez said.

Instead of planting trees with soil around their roots, volunteers planted cuttings from native trees. Placed carefully into the riverbank, these branches will grow roots and, over time, become full-sized trees.

"They're cuttings of branches off of adventitious rooting species of trees and woody brush, which means you can cut a branch off of it, and you can soak it for a little bit and plug it in the ground, and it'll grow roots and clone into a tree," she said.

Tamez handing out trees to volunteers
1 of 4  — 04af5e99-8910-47ff-967c-3670709cf7e8.jpg
Tamez handing out trees to volunteers
Jack Morgan /
Tamez hands out trees to volunteers
2 of 4  — c6708501-aa49-4966-a574-d9b77bb935f1.jpg
Tamez hands out trees to volunteers
Jack Morgan /
Volunteers head down to the river to plant the trees
3 of 4  — 84217425-360c-4e5d-a29a-741909fcebd7.jpg
Volunteers head down to the river to plant the trees
Jack Morgan /
They had a variety of trees and shrubs to hand out
4 of 4  — 12a1bb22-3a55-44b7-83df-9c602cafbe05.jpg
They had a variety of trees and shrubs to hand out
Jack Morgan /

About 80 volunteers gathered at the Riverside Nature Center. Then Tamez called everyone together.

"Could I have your attention? If you have not signed a waiver, please come over here to sign the waiver," she said. "If you don't have your tools, please go to your car, gather your tools and bring them back over."

They then headed down to the river. Some focused on removing remaining debris. Others worked along the banks, pressing thousands of cuttings into the soil.

Jenna Peterson was part of the cleanup effort.
"Yes, so we're just trying to help nature get back to it" Peterson said. "So we've got a lot of different groups that are very passionate about the natural environment here in our community, and it just lifts my heart to see everybody out here working together."

Erin Davis and Gaby Tamez instruct volunteers before they head down to plant
1 of 3  — b0c54c6b-ea54-4f03-9722-4ae8360ba255.jpg
Erin Davis and Gaby Tamez instruct volunteers before they head down to plant
Jack Morgan /
Erin Davis arranges tools on a tarp so that volunteers can easily find them
2 of 3  — 12631ae3-2b0c-4efd-814a-cb661903f2f5.jpg
Erin Davis arranges tools on a tarp so that volunteers can easily find them
Jack Morgan /
The scene showing cleanup down below the Riverside Nature Center.
3 of 3  — e043a614-c95b-4fc9-8980-ac3a1f2789ba.jpg
The scene showing cleanup down below the Riverside Nature Center.
Jack Morgan /

The trees they planted are native species that can regenerate from cuttings and help rebuild the riverbank's natural defenses.

"A type of plant or tree or woody brush that you can cut a branch off of, soak in some water, stick in the ground and clone a tree off of," she said.

Standing along the Guadalupe now, the devastation is no longer as overwhelming as it once was. In its place are signs of recovery — thousands of new trees, and a community determined to restore some of what was lost.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio

Riverside Nature Center, where volunteers came to work on the Guadalupe out back
1 of 4  — ff9ab00e-9d31-42a1-9201-3e244c0fd96e.jpg
Riverside Nature Center, where volunteers came to work on the Guadalupe out back
Jack Morgan /
A massive root ball from the flood is wedged under a road bridge
2 of 4  — 9fb3f13e-4ca5-4514-8ca0-1b99311a9fd3.jpg
A massive root ball from the flood is wedged under a road bridge
Jack Morgan /
Volunteers planting trees on the river bank
3 of 4  — f3438e90-fa85-467a-9933-f074bcefd4ef.jpg
Volunteers planting trees on the river bank
Jack Morgan /
The kind of native trees they're planting
4 of 4  — 12a1bb22-3a55-44b7-83df-9c602cafbe05.jpg
The kind of native trees they're planting
Jack Morgan /

News