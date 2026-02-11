FAA lifts El Paso temporary flight restriction after issuing notice for 10 days citing security

EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a temporary flight restriction for El Paso and Santa Teresa.

"There is no threat to commercial aviation," the FAA posted on X. All flights will resume as normal."

The FAA had announced flights to and from El Paso would be prohibited for 10 days, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration released on Tuesday night.

The FAA cited "special security reasons," for issuing the TFR, according to a notice on the FAA's website.

The restriction excluded Mexican airspace, according to the FAA.

Aaron Montes / KTEP News / A passenger checks arrival and departure times at the El Paso International Airport amid a temporary flight restriction for the area's airspace.

El Paso officials scrambled to learn more about the notice early Wednesday. Neither the White House or the Defense Department had released an announcement or stated a reason for the temporary flight restriction.

The federal government threatened various consequences for violating the TFR, according to the notice posted on the FAA's website.

"The Federal Aviation Administration classifies the airspace defined in this NOTAM as INTL Defense Airspace," the notice stated. "Pilots who do not adhere to the following proc may be intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel."

The notice from the FAA also read "the United States Government may use deadly force against the Airborne Act, if it is determined that the ACFT (aircraft) poses an imminent security threat."

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said there was no immediate threat to the community. And, called the FAA's actions "unprecedented."

"There was no advance notice provided to my office, the city of El Paso, or anyone involved in airport operations," Escobar said in a statement.

In a Reddit post, City Council representative Chris Canales also said local officials were not given advanced notice of the temporary flight restriction. Neither were military officials at Fort Bliss, he added.

"Military does not have carte blanche exemption," he wrote. "Army is fretting about their flights tomorrow just as much as everyone else."

The FAA issued the temporary flight restriction on short notice, according to a statement from the city of El Paso.

"The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations (including commercial, cargo and general aviation) and is effective from February 10 at 11:30 PM (MST) to February 20 at 11:30PM (MST)," the statement said. "Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance. In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status."

Passengers began arriving at the airport in the early morning. Several told KTEP News they could go to another airport to catch a new flight or get a refund.

Other said their airline had rescheduled their flight.

(This story will be updated)

