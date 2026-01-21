Snow, ice and freezing temperatures expected across West Texas this weekend

A winter storm expected to affect much of the U.S. from Texas to the Northeast is set to bring a mix of snow, ice and frigid temperatures to the Permian Basin and Big Bend regions starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said in a briefing Wednesday that the region could see “moderate to heavy accumulations of ice, sleet, or snow” through early Sunday, with “dangerously cold” wind chills possible through Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been scheduled for much of West Texas starting Friday morning.

National Weather Service / Courtesy

Areas north of Interstate 20 will see the highest precipitation chances, forecasters said. But rain early Friday could turn into freezing rain across West Texas by Friday night, leading to slick roads.

While “mild to moderate” travel disruptions are in the forecast, the National Weather Service is still advising the public to avoid travel this weekend if possible.

“Ice is definitely going to be a problem as far as travel is concerned — we do want people to be very cognizant of being out on any roads,” Chris Stickney, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Midland office, told Marfa Public Radio.

From Friday on, parts of West Texas could see at least .10” of ice accumulation and 1” or more of snow, though forecasters said chances of snow are primarily likely in areas north of Interstate 10. The most recent forecasts show a low chance of parts of the Permian Basin north of Interstate 20 seeing 3” or more of snow.

Stickney said the Permian Basin will struggle to get above freezing through the weekend, while the Big Bend region may see temperatures warm to about freezing or just above. That means roadways could see icy conditions throughout the weekend.

“For everywhere north of I-10, or to the northeast of the Davis Mountains and Big Bend, lots of those areas are just going to be below freezing for Saturday, Sunday and finally come back above freezing on Monday,” Stickney said. “Ice might’ve melted, and if there are wet spots on the road they would refreeze.”

Texas electric grid officials said this week the state was prepared to meet electricity demand throughout the winter storm.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the state's power grid, told The Texas Newsroom on Tuesday that, based on expected weather conditions, it "anticipates there will be sufficient generation to meet demand" ahead of the storm.

State officials have activated a variety of emergency response efforts ahead of the storm, ranging from pre-treating roadways to monitoring the state’s energy resources, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Wind chills in West Texas are set to drop into the teens and single digits by Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. Some parts of the Permian Basin could even see wind chills below zero.

National Weather Service / Courtesy

The City of Midland said Wednesday multiple warming centers will be available to those in need throughout the storm.

