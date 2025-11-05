West Texas election results 2025: Midland incumbents keep their seats, Presidio County voters reject courthouse repair funding

Voters in the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions weighed in on a handful of local ballot items in Tuesday’s election, alongside 17 amendments to the Texas constitution that were all approved.

Here’s a rundown of notable local election results.

Note: An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election. Bold names indicate the winning candidates/ballot items.

Midland Mayor

Midland Mayor Lori Blong easily held onto her seat against challenger Judd Campbell.

Lori Blong* 8,723 (65.18%) Judd Campbell 4,660 (34.82%)

Midland City Council District 3

Incumbent council member Jack Ladd was easily reelected to a third term.

Jack Ladd* 3,213 (73.78%) Shandi Williams 987 (22.66%) Cheston Blank 155 (3.56%)

Midland City Council District 4

Incumbent Amy Stretcher Burkes ran unopposed and was reelected to her seat. She received 3,034 votes.

Presidio County Proposition A

Voters in Presidio County rejected a proposed $5.5 million "certificates of obligation” measure.

The ballot item was originally meant to allow the county to essentially take on that amount of debt to pay for repairs to the county courthouse in Marfa and a county annex building in Presidio.

But as the Big Bend Sentinel has reported, county officials in recent weeks suggested they wouldn’t pursue the project after all, even if the measure had passed.

For 226 Against 593

Ector County Road District No. 1 Proposition A

Voters in a small part of the Odessa area - specifically, around the Sterling Park neighborhood - approved an $11 million bond that will be used for road repairs and improvements in the area.

Local officials previously said the ballot item was initiated by the residents of that area and would only impact people within the road district’s boundaries.

For 47 Against 8

Fort Stockton school funding measures

Pecos County election officials were out of the office Tuesday morning gathering equipment and were not immediately able to share election results.

In Fort Stockton, voters were deciding on three measures as part of a proposed funding package for the Fort Stockton Independent School District.

One item raises the local school district tax rate, while two others are part of a proposed $15.3 million bond package.

For Against

