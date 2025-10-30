Midland mayoral race among local issues on the ballot this November

As Texans decide on 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution in the Nov. 4 election, West Texas voters will consider a handful of local ballot items, including the race for Midland mayor.

Here’s a rundown of some of the local ballot items voters will be deciding on in the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 31. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Voter registration and polling place information is available through the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Midland mayor and city council race

In Midland, voters will be deciding on the mayor’s seat and city council district three seat.

Incumbent Mayor Lori Blong is seeking reelection against challenger Judd Campbell.

In the city council race, incumbent Jack Ladd is seeking reelection against two challengers: Shandi Williams and Cheston Blank.

District four council member Amy Stretcher Burkes is running unopposed for reelection.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram has a full rundown of the candidates, including their backgrounds and what they have to say about why they’re running.

Presidio County ballot item about facilities funding

In Presidio County, voters are deciding on Proposition A, a proposal for the county to take on $5.5 million in “certificates of obligation” to pay for renovations of the county courthouse in Marfa and a county annex building in Presidio.

As the Big Bend Sentinel has reported, the proposal essentially means the county would take on $5.5 million in debt to pay for the repairs.

In Texas, local government entities can generally borrow money via “certificates of obligations” - or COs - to fund certain projects without asking for voter approval. However, if enough local residents petition for an election – which is what happened in this case – the issue must go before voters.

Still, it’s unclear how much immediate impact the proposition would have if it passed. As the Sentinel has reported, county commissioners recently discussed not pursuing the project for now.

Odessa area road projects bond

In the Odessa area, only some residents in southern Ector County will be voting on Proposition A, a proposed $11 million bond for road construction projects.

According to Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett’s office, the election was initiated by residents who live within the affected area of the Ector County Road District No. 1., which mostly covers a subdivision called Sterling Park.

Only residents within that district’s boundaries will be able to vote on the item. The Odessa American has more background on the proposal from when it was discussed at a public meeting in August.

Fort Stockton school district bond

In Fort Stockton, voters are deciding on three measures as part of a proposed funding package for the Fort Stockton Independent School District.

One item raises the local school district tax rate, while two others are part of a proposed $15.3 million bond package.

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.