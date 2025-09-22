CPS investigating alleged abuse of special needs students at West Texas elementary school

Students with disabilities at a West Texas elementary school were allegedly restrained to chairs for hours and denied food and water, according to legal action filed last week against Midland ISD. The allegations have triggered a Child Protective Services investigation, six staff resignations and rising concern from parents.

The allegations center on South Elementary's life skills program, where children "endured unspeakable systemic abuse and neglect," according to a letter from attorneys who announced over the weekend their intent to sue the district on behalf of multiple families.

In that letter, attorneys allege the children in the program — many of whom are "non-verbal, autistic, and defenseless" – were restrained for extended periods of time, denied access to basic needs, exposed to psychological and physical harm and deprived of basic human dignity.

"These acts represent a systemic failure by MISD staff and administration to protect children and to comply with mandatory reporting laws," the letter read. "These children will not be forgotten."

Midland ISD Superintendent Stephanie Howard confirmed Friday that six employees under investigation at South Elementary have resigned, while two others remain on administrative leave. Howard also confirmed CPS had opened its own investigation, although CPS' Midland office didn't respond to requests for comment on Monday.

"What occurred at South Elementary is completely unacceptable, and the district is taking this matter with the utmost seriousness," Howard said in a statement last week. She added that the CPS investigation will continue regardless of the employees' status with the district.

Howard met with parents at South Elementary on Friday to provide updates on the investigation. Among those attending was Nathaniel Penaloza, whose son has autism. He told NewsWest 9 that his child was among those allegedly mistreated at the school.

"He doesn't talk. He is nonverbal," Penaloza said. "He can't tell me how his day was. He can't tell me if he was hit or if they didn't feed him."

Penaloza and several other parents who spoke with local media last week said they were concerned about how long the alleged abuse had occurred and hoped for answers soon.

"Who knows if it was going on for a good amount of time? We missed it as well, because we trusted them," Penaloza added.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

