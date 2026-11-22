Once people hit retirement age, there are so many questions: Who am I without my job? What do I do to fill this time? How are my relationships changing?

This fall, for the first-ever NPR Senior Podcast Challenge, we asked those of you in the over-65 crowd, to tell us about all this, and you've been sending in your answers.

The competition flips the story line on our popular NPR Student Podcast Challenge – since 2018 more than 90,000 young people have sent us their stories, in their own voices.

Now, we're hearing from listeners with a lot of experience, hopefully some wisdom, and perhaps more grey hair.

While the contest is still open for a few more weeks — you have until November 30 to enter — we've been listening to more than 100 podcasts that have come in so far.

Here's a sample of some of our early favorites:

Lou Ann Baylock, of Sarasota, Fla., told us she wasn't too happy about the title of our contest: the "senior" part.

"I'm 68, but I'm NOT a senior, am I?" she asks in her podcast, Talk to Me.

"I thought seniors were people in their 80s," she says. "I mean, I see my body changing. I know I'm getting older. But am I really a senior?"

Baylock ends up deciding she's OK with that term: She's still working, and as a therapist she tells us in her podcast she has some ideas that might help other people her age.

Finding the joy

Many of our podcasters took up the issue of life after retirement. Some of you are telling us you're having the best time of your life. Others, not so much.

For Martin Goldsmith, 78, of Tacoma, Wash., retirement means not letting his age keep him doing the things he loves.

"The back, the legs, and the joints aren't what they used to be," he says in his entry Joy Filled Retirement. "So for me, the running and skiing are out and the hearing aids are in."

But, he adds, "I can still play my guitar."

Music, Goldsmith tells us, has always been in his DNA. He grew up jamming with his dad on the clarinet and mom on the viola. And he's now playing his guitar at the children's hospital, and he ends his story playing and singing an old favorite, Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out.

Putting yourself out there

And then, there's dating. We've received quite a few podcasts about life post-divorce, or after losing a partner.

Our podcasters are reminding us that it never gets easier, and many of them including George Smith have told us some version of this: "I never thought I'd be here."

Smith lives with his daughter in Wildomar, Calif., and when it came to figuring out the modern dating scene, he says:

"After almost three decades of marriage, I found myself in my mid-60s, divorced, alone in a cafe, and about to meet a woman from a dating app for the first time in my life. Little did I realize," he tells us, "my teenage daughter Shannon would become my dating navigator."

Smith's podcast is aptly called Swipe Right, Dad, and he tells us about three very different online dates he goes on.

Want to enter? Here are the details

Our competition, will close on Nov. 30. You can submit here.

Podcasts submitted must be completely original work, no longer than eight minutes in length. We encourage stories of all kinds – from personal narratives to in-depth interviews to fully reported audio journalism.

Some key rules: No copyrighted music. And, this should come as no surprise: keep AI out of your writing and presentation.

See the rules page for exact requirements and restrictions.

You can submit multiple podcasts. Please fill out a separate form for each entry.

We'll choose several finalists and our grand-prize winner early in the new year and air the winning podcast on Weekend Edition Sunday in January or February.

Podcasting resources

If you have no idea where to get started, don't worry! You don't need to be an audio expert, and you can make a podcast with nothing more than a smart phone, a computer, and some easily available editing software. You can check out our student podcasting resources page, which includes step-by-step instructions, from choosing a good story, conducting interviews, writing a script, and tips for editing and mixing. And you cansubscribe to our newsletter for the latest from the contest team.

And finally, if you have questions about the Senior Podcast Challenge, email us at seniorpodcastchallenge@npr.org.

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