Reigning champion Argentina escapes with remarkable World Cup victory over Egypt

Updated July 7, 2026 at 3:23 PM CDT

They looked beaten. And out. Argentina, the defending World Cup champion and No. 1-ranked team, was down 2-0 late against Egypt.

Then, in a span of 13 remarkable minutes, Argentina scored not once, not twice, but three times, capping a comeback for the ages and leaving Egypt stunned and shellshocked.

For much of the game in Atlanta, Egypt was in control, hobbling Argentina early. The Egyptian attack began almost immediately with a stunning header goal delivered by Yasser Ibrahim in the 15th minute. After that, Egypt's defense closed ranks, making it practically impossible for Argentina to equalize.

It was downhill from there for the Argentines: team captain Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty kick, and in the 67th minute, Egypt got a second goal from Mostafa Ziko (after an earlier Egyptian goal had been disallowed after a video review). It looked like Argentina was finished. On the brink of elimination.

But no one told the Argentine players that.

In the 79th minute, Lionel Messi began doing his thing. He fired a cross near the Egyptian goal, and Cristian Romero headed it in. Messi was not done. Four minutes later, he powered a shot past the Egyptian keeper. It was his eighth goal of this tournament, the most of any player. The score was 2-2.

Then, in stoppage time, yet another Argentina header and another goal, this time from Enzo Fernandez.

"This is the World Cup for you," said Messi after the game. "It wasn't easy to come back from two goals down. But as I always say, this group never gives up. We always try to fight until the end."

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images French referee François Letexier speaks with Egypt forward Mohamed Salah during the World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta.

Afterward, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan complained about the French referee and the officiating. "I am not convinced. I am not convinced with this outcome. I'm not convinced with the way things unfolded during this match," said Hassan in a post-match news conference. "We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice."

"We would have deserved to earn this win, but we are leaving with honor, with pride, regardless of this defeat," said Hossan.

African soccer teams have been the stars of this World Cup. Morocco has yet to lose a game. Cape Verde qualified for the first time in its history and stymied Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Argentina barely beat them in a nail-biter of a match.

For Egypt, getting this far in the tournament is historic in itself: it's the first time the team has made it this far. For Argentina, it was a terrifying yet relieving victory: several players, including Messi himself, cried after the game.

Next, they move to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of today's Switzerland-Colombia match.

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