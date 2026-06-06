In Ohio, the Sikh community passes traditions to the next generation

Since 2023, Akash Pamarthy has been documenting the lives of members of the Sikh religion around Ohio. The Sikh faith originated in the Punjab region of northwest India in the 15th century, but Sikh people have migrated and settled around the world. In Ohio, Pamarthy found a community that embraces its Sikh Indian roots and a new generation blending their faith with their American identity.

"Sikhism has always fascinated me," Pamarthy said. "The Sikh faith is deeply community-oriented, grounded in equality, resilience and service. Sikhs stand tall and support one another through every challenge."

NPR asked Pamarthy about his work to document the community. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Families gather at Ohio's first established gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in Richfield, Ohio, for Sunday service. Sitting side by side on the floor, they listen to hymns and readings from the Guru Granth Sahib, the eternal Sikh guru. The service emphasizes Sikh principles of equality, humility and community.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Meals are served in the langar hall, a free community kitchen at the gurdwara. Open to all, regardless of caste, creed, color or religion, the langar embodies Sikh values of equality, service and community — a tradition established by Guru Nanak, the faith's founder.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Sukhman Kaur helps Harsaajan Singh with his turban during a turban-tying class at the Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar in Solon, Ohio. In Sikh culture, tying the turban is an important tradition that represents discipline, respect and a visible expression of faith. Many gurdwaras hold turban-tying workshops for children, helping them learn and take pride in their Sikh identity. These spaces play a vital role in passing down cultural values, especially as younger generations navigate and balance their lives between Sikh and Western identities.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Once a community church, the building now serves as a gurdwara — one of the newest Sikh houses of worship in Ohio. The state's Sikh community, which established its first gurdwara in the 1980s, has grown steadily over the past four decades to nearly 10 gurdwaras across Ohio by 2025. Solon's gurdwara stands as a symbol of that growth and the community's continued efforts to preserve faith and culture while establishing deeper roots in American society.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Alliance, Ohio, police officer Ethan Griffith talks with Sukhvir Singh Grewal, Ohio's first and only turbaned police officer, while the pair were on patrol. While Sikh officers have served in countries including Canada, the U.K. and India for decades, Grewal's role reflects growing diversity in Ohio law enforcement. His turban serves as a visible symbol of faith and identity, underscoring the importance of representation in professions that have historically lacked cultural inclusivity.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Dr. Sukhbir Singh examines an X-ray for Ranger, a 10-year-old blind dog, as Ranger's owner, Abigail Bickerstaff, 30, and Singh's staff hold him down during a visit for stomach issues. Singh immigrated to the U.S. in 1993 after earning his veterinary and master's degrees in small animal surgery. For over 25 years, he has served the community of Niles, Ohio, through his clinic, caring for small animals and exotics.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Rajinder Singh Brar drives his truck from Bedford to Sandusky, Ohio, to deliver a load. After moving to the United States, he found opportunity and stability in the trucking industry, a profession that has become a backbone for many Sikh immigrants. Today, more than half of Ohio's Sikh community is connected to trucking, a field that allows flexibility, independence and a steady livelihood. For decades, Sikh truckers like Brar have played a vital role in keeping America's supply chains running, building community along highways and truck stops.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Vikramjit Sandhu, a small-business owner and former Merchant Navy officer, campaigns door to door in Richfield, Ohio, in October 2023. As one of the first Sikh American candidates in the area, his campaign reflects the growing engagement of the Sikh community in local politics. Sandhu won an election in November 2023 to be Richfield Township's fiscal officer with 64% of the vote and is running this year to represent Ohio's 35th District in the state's House of Representatives.

Can you tell me a bit about the community's history in India and here?

Their history is marked by displacement and struggle. When India was partitioned, Punjab was divided into two, leaving the Sikh community in economic distress with immense loss of land and wealth. Seeking opportunities to rebuild, many migrated abroad to support their families. In 1984, following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of India's prime minister by her Sikh bodyguard triggered horrific mob violence that killed thousands of Sikhs across the country, pushing many more to flee.

In the United States, after 9/11, Sikhs were often misidentified because of their turbans and faced racial attacks and discrimination. Yet, despite centuries of persecution — from Mughal rulers to modern misunderstandings, they have never abandoned their faith or identity. It takes immense courage to remain true to who you are, and the Sikh community continues to embody that courage generation after generation.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Rupinder Gill talks with his sister before mounting a horse to head to his wedding. The procession, known as the Baraat, is a central part of traditional Sikh weddings, symbolizing the groom's journey to the bride's home or venue accompanied by family, friends, music and dancing. In the cultural setting, the Baraat represents joy, celebration and the community's support for the couple.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ The Chooda ceremony is a central Sikh pre-wedding ritual celebrating the bride's transition into married life. The bride's maternal uncle and aunt gift her red and ivory bangles, which are first dipped in a mixture of milk and rose petals to cleanse and bless them. This act symbolizes fertility, prosperity and spiritual protection, while family members gather to pray for the bride's happiness and success in her new journey.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Making roti is a daily ritual of Sikh culinary and cultural life. Traditionally made from wheat, it is a staple food that reflects the community's farming roots and connection to the land, reflecting the agrarian roots of Punjab. Sharing roti in homes and preparing it for langar, the free community meal served at Sikh gurdwaras, symbolizes service, equality and togetherness.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Women gather in the gurdwara kitchen, working together to make roti for the langar, the community meal served to all visitors. Women who do not wear turbans cover their heads, in keeping with Sikh tradition that hair be covered on gurdwara premises. Preparing langar has long been a central practice in Sikhism, dating back to Guru Nanak in the 15th century, emphasizing equality, service and community. In Ohio, these women continue that tradition, sharing labor and food across generations, building bonds among families, newcomers and elders, and ensuring that the gurdwara remains a space of faith, culture and togetherness.

What are the impacts of the current political climate on the community now?

The Sikhs are proud Americans who deeply respect this country and see it as a land of opportunity. Many have built their lives here and wholeheartedly call the U.S. their home. However, the current political climate has created a sense of unease — not just for Sikhs but for many communities. Even though they are law-abiding and contribute positively to society, there is still an underlying fear and uncertainty.

Anyone can be American. They're ... rooted in a different faith, but they're proud to be there in this country, proud to contribute, proud to represent or call themselves as American — while rooted in their own culture.

Akash Pamarthy / During Vaisakhi, members of the Sikh community ceremonially wash the pole bearing the Nishan Sahib, the Sikh religious flag, and replace its cloth with a fresh or cleaned one. The act symbolizes renewal, purity and devotion. For children and women, participating in or witnessing the ritual reinforces a sense of belonging, faith and continuity, passing cultural and spiritual values to the next generation while celebrating the unity and resilience of the community.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Cincinnati's Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi, the Sikh New Year, with a vibrant parade organized each April by the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati. Vaisakhi marks one of the most important festivals in Sikhism, commemorating the founding of the Khalsa, the collective body of initiated Sikhs, by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The day symbolizes renewal, equality and the spirit of selfless service. During the celebration, participants fill the streets singing hymns, sharing food and wearing traditional colorful attire. The parade not only honors faith and heritage but also serves as an act of outreach, inviting the broader Cincinnati community to learn about Sikh values of compassion, inclusion and unity. For many of Ohio's Sikhs, celebrating Vaisakhi publicly affirms their identity and ensures that younger generations stay connected to their cultural and spiritual roots while fostering understanding across cultures.

Akash Pamarthy / Five men representing the Panj Pyare, or the "Five Beloved Ones," hold their swords as they lead the Sikh New Year parade at the Sikh Society of Dayton Gurdwara in Dayton, Ohio, on April 14, 2024. In Sikh tradition, the swords, or kirpans, symbolize courage, selflessness and the duty to protect justice and righteousness.

Can you tell me a bit about the people you met while making this work? Is there an individual who made a big impact?

During the project, I lived with 82-year-old Jagbir Singh Dhillon. I never met my grandfathers, but my time with him felt like what it would have been to have one. He taught me everyday skills like chopping wood, cooking, shoveling snow and deeper lessons about patience, kindness and purpose. I learned a lot from him about life, people and relationships. He was one of the best roommates I've ever had. We often spent long evenings talking about anything and everything, sitting by the fire. I never needed my phone or felt bored in his company.

He reminded me a lot of my grandmother, who always looked forward to feeding me. He was the same way — always making sure I ate enough. He would often say, "Kuch khata hi nahi, kaise jeeyega?" which means, "You don't eat anything — how will you live?"

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Jagbir Singh Dhillon, 82, shovels snow from his driveway in a winter jacket and his turban. Originally from India, Dhillon has lived in Ohio for over four decades, learning to navigate the Midwest's harsh winters. Clearing snow has become part of his seasonal routine, a practice he's adapted to over decades as part of daily American life, blending the rhythms of his surroundings with the life he has built while maintaining his cultural identity.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Jagbir Singh Dhillon, 82, watches a football game from his couch on Christmas. A former hockey player in India, Dhillon moved to the U.K. and then the U.S. in the 1970s seeking better opportunities. Football was unfamiliar when he arrived in the U.S., but over four decades, he developed a genuine love for the game. His passion reflects how immigrant experiences can blend with American traditions, and how love for sports can connect people across generations and backgrounds.

Akash Pamarthy / People leave their footwear outside the main hall at the entryway of Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati gurdwara in Hamilton, Ohio. They wash their hands and tie a head covering before entering the hall.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Nihal Kaur homeschools her son, Anik Singh, at their home in Twinsburg, Ohio, on March 2, 2025. Kaur said she hopes to eventually send her son to school but worries he'll be bullied for wearing his patka, a small Sikh turban.

What is something you learned about yourself while making this project?

One thing I've learned about myself is that I'm not someone who gives up easily. I keep trying, even after I fail. When I'm passionate about something, I pursue it with persistence.

Akash Pamarthy / Jasleen Kaur Mann, 23, demonstrates a gatka move while teaching children at the Guru Gobind Singh Sikh Society of Cleveland's gurdwara in Bedford, Ohio. Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art, blends spiritual discipline with physical skill, symbolizing courage, self-defense and faith. Teaching it to children helps preserve Sikh heritage and instill core values of bravery, respect and community service across generations.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ Agam Singh Brar, 7, collects candy from his neighbors in his Halloween costume. His father moved to the U.S. several years ago in search of better opportunities. Agam chose to grow his hair after being inspired by his cousins in India, a decision fully supported by his family. His father takes pride in seeing him embrace his Sikh identity at such a young age while confidently navigating life as both an American and a Sikh. This reflects how younger Sikh Americans are learning to balance faith and belonging, proudly celebrating both their heritage and the culture they're growing up in.

Akash Pamarthy / ‎ / ‎ A family bows on their knees, touching their heads to the ground in worship before the Guru Granth Sahib, the eternal guru of the Sikh faith, at the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati. In Sikhism, spiritual guidance once came from human gurus, beginning with Guru Nanak and continuing through nine successive gurus. After the 10th guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the lineage of human gurus ended and the Guru Granth Sahib — the holy scripture — was declared the eternal guru, embodying the gurus' wisdom, teachings and spiritual presence. The text rests on a raised throne and is treated with the same respect as a living person. It is ceremonially awakened each morning, offered food and ceremoniously laid to rest at night. Devotees gather to sing hymns and offer prayers, practicing devotion, humility and service. These traditions preserve a living connection to the gurus' teachings and pass cultural and spiritual values to future generations, anchoring the Sikh identity even while living in the America.

Akash Pamarthy is a photojournalist based in Seattle. You can see more of his work on his website, akashphotography.com, or on Instagram, at @akashpamarthyphoto.

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