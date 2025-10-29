White House fires entire commission that reviews designs for federal buildings

Updated October 29, 2025 at 10:14 AM CDT

The White House has fired six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, the independent federal agency that advises the president and Congress on design plans for monuments, memorials, coins and federal buildings. The seven member commission is made up of experts in architecture, art, urban and landscape design. Since its creation in 1910, the commission has reviewed plans for everything from Arlington National Cemetery to Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

As first reported by The Washington Post, the commissioners who were terminated are Bruce Redman Becker, Peter D. Cook, Lisa E. Delplace, William J. Lenihan, Justin Garrett Moore and vice chair Hazel Ruth Edwards. The chair position, now vacant, was held by Billie Tsien, one of the architects working on the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Lenihan confirmed in an email to NPR the six were terminated "effective immediately."

In an email to NPR, the White House said it is "preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump's America First Policies."

The commissioners would have advised President Trump on his anticipated White House ballroom and his plans for a monument similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which he says will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. In an email to NPR, architect Bruce Redman Becker, one of the commissioners who was fired, wrote that "Neither project has been submitted for review yet."

President Trump has not yet announced who the new commissioners will be. During his first term, Justin Shubow, founder and president of the National Civic Art Society served as chair and White House ballroom architect James McCrery was one of its commissioners.

In 2021, President Biden fired four commissioners who'd been appointed by Trump in his first term, including Shubow. Like Trump, Shubow is a champion of traditional and classical architecture.

The White House has not yet responded to NPR's request for comment.



Copyright 2025 NPR