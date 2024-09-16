Photos: Blackwell School alumni and supporters celebrate national historic site designation

The Blackwell School in Marfa was one of the many de facto segregated schools across the Southwest where Hispanic children were taught. And in some instances, like at Blackwell, they were barred from speaking Spanish.
The effort to preserve the old adobe schoolhouse in Marfa and get it formally designated as a national historic site has been years in the making. The Biden administration finalized the designation this summer, saying the new historic site status “permanently protects the site and helps tell the history of Texas school districts that established separate elementary schools for Mexican American children.”
Appearing at a celebration for the school’s designation on Saturday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said Blackwell has now been “reclaimed for a higher purpose.”
“It’s a chapter of our shared American history that won’t be closed or forgotten, and that countless visitors will benefit from when they walk through the schoolhouse and learn about the role this place had for the better part of the 20th century,” she said.