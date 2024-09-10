A Delta plane's wing damages another airliner on Atlanta airport runway

A Delta aircraft clipped the tail of another plane on the tarmac Tuesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said. No injuries were reported, an airport spokesperson told NPR.

Shortly after 10 a.m. ET, the wing of the Delta Air Lines Flight 295 plane, which was headed to Tokyo, struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526, bound for Lafayette, La., on an adjacent taxiway, Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration said in separate statements. Endeavor is a regional subsidiary of Delta.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it is working to re-accommodate passengers on both flights. The FAA says it will investigate, and Delta said it is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board "and other authorities" regarding the incident.

Social media videos and photos show passengers aboard the damaged Delta aircraft deplaning before being bused back to the terminal.

@petchmo @AirlineFlyer @flightradar24 Appears to be a Delta CRJ missing its vertical stabilizer in ATL this morning. Fell off? Knocked off? pic.twitter.com/ZyQ8jBzLOe — Matt (@avi8ionaddict) September 10, 2024

Last month, two workers were killed and another was seriously injured during a tire explosion at the airline’s maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport. According to Delta, the explosion occurred while wheel components were being disassembled for maintenance at a wheel and brake shop.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it opened an investigation into the incident.

