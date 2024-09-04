© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote for Vice President Harris

By Barbara Sprunt,
Lexie Schapitl
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:44 PM CDT
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a conversation with Mark Leibovich, a staff writer with the Atlantic, about her new book "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning" during an event at the Sixth & I Historic Synagogue on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a conversation with Mark Leibovich, a staff writer with the Atlantic, about her new book "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning" during an event at the Sixth & I Historic Synagogue on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican whose fierce criticism of former President Donald Trump cost her her congressional seat, said she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

"I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names, particularly in swing states," Cheney said Wednesday during an event at Duke University. "And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

Cheney's remarks, which were shared by an attendee on social media, and retweeted by Harris spokesman Ian Sams, come as the Harris campaign is taking steps to court disenchanted Republican voters. The campaign launched "Republicans for Harris" last month, and several Republicans were featured at the Democratic National Convention.

Cheney, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but she became one of his most vocal opponents after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in 2021 and was one of two Republican members who served on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. She referred to Trump’s actions that day as the “greatest betrayal” of a U.S. president.

Her vocal opposition to Trump ultimately cost her a leadership role in the GOP conference. In 2022, she was ousted during her primary election by a Trump-backed opponent.

Cheney is the latest high-profile Republican to publicly say she will vote for Harris. Last month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago featured a host of Republicans, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois who served alongside Cheney on the Jan. 6 committee, and Olivia Troye, a Trump administration official who broke with the former president over Jan. 6.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is an associate producer with NPR's Washington Desk, where she does a little bit of everything. She can be found reporting from Capitol Hill, producing the NPR Politics podcast or running the NPR Politics social media channels. She has also produced coverage of the January 6th Committee hearings, Trump's first impeachment and the 2020 and 2022 campaigns.