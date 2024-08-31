© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 and injures 37

By The Associated Press
Published August 31, 2024 at 12:43 PM CDT
A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early Saturday in Warren County, Miss., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
WAPT
/
via AP
A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early Saturday in Warren County, Miss., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

BOVINA, Miss. — Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn't released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]