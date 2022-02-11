© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
COMIC: How to be single

By LA Johnson,
Meghan Keane
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST
panel 2
LA Johnson
NPR

Updated December 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM ET

This comic, written by Meghan Keane and illustrated by LA Johnson, is inspired by Life Kit's recent episode about how to find peace with being single. You can listen to the audio at the top of this page.

For most of my adult life, I haven't been in a relationship. And being single is an experience that can be both freeing and exhausting.
panel 3
panel 4
panel 5
panel 6
panel 7
panel 8
panel 9
LA Johnson / NPR
Beck Harlan edited this comic. The audio at the top of this page was produced by Clare Marie Schneider. contributed to this story

LA Johnson
LA Johnson is an art director and illustrator at NPR. She joined in 2014 and has a BFA from The Savannah College of Art and Design.
Meghan Keane
Meghan Keane is the founder and managing producer for NPR's Life Kit, which brings listeners advice and actionable information about personal finances, health, parenting, relationships and more. She is responsible for the editorial vision of Life Kit, which aims to serve NPR's larger mission of public service.