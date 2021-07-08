Texas National Guard Returns To Far West Texas For Vaccine Clinic

The Texas National Guard is returning to Far West Texas to offer residents in a remote corner of the state COVID-19 vaccines as well as test them for the coronavirus.

The pop-up clinics this weekend mark the second time the state has vaccinated residents in Big Bend National Park and Terlingua. All three coronavirus vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available to eligible residents.

“As long as you meet the age requirements for the different vaccines, they will vaccinate anybody that comes up,” said Rick Gupman, the chief ranger at Big Bend National Park.

According to Gupman, the Texas National Guard will provide first- and second-dose shots.

“There's still a significant number of folks in the communities down here that are interested in getting vaccinated and haven't had that opportunity to match up with their schedule, and there’s still people interested in getting tested.”

The pop-up clinics will be at Panther Junction in Big Bend National Park on Saturday, July 10 and at the Terlingua Fire and EMS building on Sunday, July 11. Both events will go from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The national guard will also provide both antigen and antibody tests for the coronavirus.

