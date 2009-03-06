Who's Really Leading The GOP?

Michael Steele, chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), apologized this week for blasting conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh as an "entertainer" and "incendiary," describing the radio pundit's raw outspokenness based on his conservative views. But the Chairman's recent apology leaves many to wonder, who is really leading the GOP, Steele or Limbaugh?

Blogger Pamela Gentry, senior political analyst for Black Entertainment Television; Matthew Continetti, an editor for the conservative magazine The Weekly Standard, and political commentator Gebe Martinez, of the online magazine Politico.com, revisits a week of political crossfire.

